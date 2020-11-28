Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verloop.io collaborates with ADIB to launch UAE’s first WhatsApp-powered Emirati chatbot

Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, the chatbot will enable users to fulfill their banking needs in real-time and get personalized experiences on WhatsApp. ADIB Chat Banking, which is accessible through WhatsApp, will support customers with general requests, offering instant access to key information about their account and finances.

PTI | India | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:16 IST
Verloop.io collaborates with ADIB to launch UAE’s first WhatsApp-powered Emirati chatbot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Verloop.io announced today that it has collaborated with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution in the UAE to launch ADIB Chat Banking, the UAE's first Emirati language customer care chatbot. The service is equipped with the unique ability to understand and respond to the Emirati Arabic dialect, in addition to classical Arabic. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, the chatbot will enable users to fulfill their banking needs in real-time and get personalized experiences on WhatsApp.

ADIB Chat Banking, which is accessible through WhatsApp, will support customers with general requests, offering instant access to key information about their account and finances. This includes providing customers with guidance on locating the nearest ATM or ADIB branch, updates on their account balances, existing card features and offers, or even issuing commands such as activating or freezing debit and covered cards. This is all achieved through a simple interface integrated with Artificial Intelligence. ADIB Chat Banking is part of ADIB's drive towards enhancing the banking experience and providing customers with greater access to support services by introducing them on popular platforms, such as WhatsApp. Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO Verloop.io, said "We are proud to work with ADIB, which aims to serve its customers in a responsible manner, ensuring its services are readily accessible round the clock. With our AI-powered platform and ADIB banking prowess, consumers are going to be delighted going forward" Philip King, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: "ADIB Chat Banking is part of our drive towards enhancing our banking experience and providing customers with greater access to support services by introducing them on popular platforms, such as WhatsApp. Its introduction coincides with a time of growing customer demand for a simple and convenient banking service. This year we have experienced a surge in the usage of our digital offering, and we expect customers to immediately recognize the benefits of the ADIB Chat Banking service." About Verloop.io:Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform that enables businesses to deliver delightful support experiences to their customers across channels. Verloop.io helps brands securely, effortlessly, and accurately scale up their customer support and is used by over 5,000 brands globally, including Decathlon, Cleartrip, Dar Al Arkan, Fetchr, Livpure, Adani Capital, DSP Mutual Fund, Rentomojo, Scripbox, and many more. For more information, visit Verloop.io or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives which was held here after a gap of six years. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeti...

Odisha, Jamshedpur eye first win of ISL season 7

Their campaigns off to disappointing starts, both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC would be keen to register their first victory of the season when they take on each other in their second Indian Super League match here on Sunday. While Odisha FC...

UP governor gives nod to ordinance against forcible religious conversions

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020