Verloop.io collaborates with ADIB to launch UAE’s first WhatsApp-powered Emirati chatbot

Verloop.io announced today that it has collaborated with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution in the UAE to launch ADIB Chat Banking, the UAE's first Emirati language customer care chatbot. The service is equipped with the unique ability to understand and respond to the Emirati Arabic dialect, in addition to classical Arabic. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, the chatbot will enable users to fulfill their banking needs in real-time and get personalized experiences on WhatsApp.

ADIB Chat Banking, which is accessible through WhatsApp, will support customers with general requests, offering instant access to key information about their account and finances. This includes providing customers with guidance on locating the nearest ATM or ADIB branch, updates on their account balances, existing card features and offers, or even issuing commands such as activating or freezing debit and covered cards. This is all achieved through a simple interface integrated with Artificial Intelligence. ADIB Chat Banking is part of ADIB's drive towards enhancing the banking experience and providing customers with greater access to support services by introducing them on popular platforms, such as WhatsApp. Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO Verloop.io, said "We are proud to work with ADIB, which aims to serve its customers in a responsible manner, ensuring its services are readily accessible round the clock. With our AI-powered platform and ADIB banking prowess, consumers are going to be delighted going forward" Philip King, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: "ADIB Chat Banking is part of our drive towards enhancing our banking experience and providing customers with greater access to support services by introducing them on popular platforms, such as WhatsApp. Its introduction coincides with a time of growing customer demand for a simple and convenient banking service. This year we have experienced a surge in the usage of our digital offering, and we expect customers to immediately recognize the benefits of the ADIB Chat Banking service." About Verloop.io:Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform that enables businesses to deliver delightful support experiences to their customers across channels. Verloop.io helps brands securely, effortlessly, and accurately scale up their customer support and is used by over 5,000 brands globally, including Decathlon, Cleartrip, Dar Al Arkan, Fetchr, Livpure, Adani Capital, DSP Mutual Fund, Rentomojo, Scripbox, and many more. For more information, visit Verloop.io or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

