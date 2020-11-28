Search on for pilot missing in MiG-29K crash: Indian Navy
The search is still on for pilot Cdr Nishant Singh who has been missing since a MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian sea, a Western Naval Command spokesperson said on Saturday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:26 IST
The search is still on for pilot Cdr Nishant Singh who has been missing since a MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian sea, a Western Naval Command spokesperson said on Saturday. "More surface and air assets have joined the search for missing pilot Cdr Nishant Singh," the spokesperson said.
The Russian-origin jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and went down at around 5 PM on Thursday, officials had said. One pilot of the aircraft had been rescued while a search operation is on for Cdr Nishant Singh, Indian Navy officials had said on Friday.
The MiG-29K is an all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russian aerospace company Mikoyan (MiG). The Indian Navy had procured a fleet of 45 MiG-29Ks from Russia over a decade back at a cost of around USD 2 billion to operate from INS Vikramaditya. INS Vikramaditya was part of the second phase of the Malabar exercise involving navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan.
The MIG-29K fleet on board the aircraft carrier was also involved in the mega naval drill that took place from November 17 to 20.
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar hold meeting with Punjab farmers protesting agri laws
Physical strength plays key role for strikers in modern hockey, feels Gursahibjit Singh
NBCC awards Rs 612-cr contract to Ram Kripal Singh Construction in J'khand
PM Modi pays tributes to valour of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in 1971 war against Pak, says he became "rashtra deep".
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh visits naval air station in Campbell Bay