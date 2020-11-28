Traffic movement hit in key roads of Delhi as police keep Singhu, Tikri borders closed

Left Menu
Traffic was affected on key roads in Delhi on Saturday as police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed for vehicular movement in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws. "We appeal to commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chaudhary said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:45 IST
Traffic was affected on key roads in Delhi on Saturday as police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed for vehicular movement in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.   The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that traffic movement was not allowed from Azadpur and Outer Ring Road to the Singhu border. "Tikri border is closed for traffic movement. Available open borders to Haryana are -- Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikara, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera border," it posted on Twitter.

The traffic police said the Singhu border was still closed from both the sides. "Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border," it tweeted. "We appeal to commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chaudhary said. With Saturday being a holiday for most office goers, the traffic situation in other parts is better than Friday, she said.

On Friday, the Delhi Police curtailed movement at several places, including Dhansa, Jharoda Kalan, Tikri, Gurgaon, Singhu and Chilla, to prevent the protesting farmers from entering Delhi. Sections of Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GT Karnal Road, NH-44 were also closed. The restrictions led to chaos and confusion among commuters who remained on roads stuck for hours. But some of the chaos eased out later in the day after police allowed the farmers to enter the national capital.

Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had called a 'Delhi Chalo' March through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa. They have been demanding that the central government repeal the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders.

