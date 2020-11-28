Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top 25,000 GST payers of Oct yet to file returns in Nov, tax officers to send reminders

Sources said that the GSTN has also been directed to send 1 lakh SMS and e-mail reminders per day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulting taxpayers, to file the return in due time. As per GST rules, for the supplies made in the month of October, the GSTR-3B returns were expected to be filed in a staggered manner by 20th, 22nd and 24th November.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:23 IST
Top 25,000 GST payers of Oct yet to file returns in Nov, tax officers to send reminders

GST officers have identified top 25,000 taxpayers who last month filed GST returns but have not yet done so for November and would personally follow up with them by sending SMS and email communications, sources said. After a high-level review meeting of the Revenue Department officers, it was also decided that GST registration cancellation process can be started for about 5.43 lakh taxpayers who have not filed their returns for the last six or more months.

About 80 lakh sales return or GSTR-3B have been filed so far. Sources said GST Network, which handles the IT backbone for Goods and Services Tax, along with tax officials would persuade these 25,000 taxpayers who have defaulted on the filing of GSTR-3B returns by due date, i.e., by November 20, 2020, for the month of October.

"Tax officers have been directed to follow up personally with these defaulting taxpayers so that their GSTR-3B returns due for the month get filed by November 30, 2020. These top 25,000 taxpayers, who have not yet filed their returns, were identified on the basis of last month's statistics," a source said. Sources said that the GSTN has also been directed to send 1 lakh SMS and e-mail reminders per day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulting taxpayers, to file the return in due time.

As per GST rules, for the supplies made in the month of October, the GSTR-3B returns were expected to be filed in a staggered manner by 20th, 22nd and 24th November. Those having turnover above Rs 5 crore annually are expected to file their GSTR-3B by 20th of the month. However, these identified 25,000 top taxpayers are yet to file their returns as on today, they added.

GST collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark first time since February, at over Rs 1.05 lakh crore in October, reflecting pickup in economic activity and demand. In October too 80 lakh GST returns were filed. GST revenue had topped Rs 1 lakh crore in 8 out of 12 months of 2019-20 fiscal.

In current fiscal, the revenues have taken a hit due to COVID lockdown and consequent slowdown in economy. Revenue in April was Rs 32,172 crore, May (Rs 62,151 crore), June (Rs 90,917 crore), July (Rs 87,422 crore), August (Rs 86,449 crore), September (Rs 95,480 crore) and October (Rs 1,05,155 crore).

Meanwhile, in its nationwide drive launched in the second week of November against GST fake invoice frauds, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Central GST Commissionerates have so far arrested 85 persons for allegedly availing or passing on ineligible ITC fraudulently and have booked 981 cases against more than 3119 fake GSTIN entities identified across the country, sources said..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission&#160;Company&#160;from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed share&#160;purchase agreement on November...

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, government says

Ethiopian troops have taken full control of the Tigray regions capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa. The federal governme...

Gutkha smuggled in luxury bus from MP seized in Navi Mumbai

Three persons, including the driver of a Madhya Pradesh-based luxury bus, were arrested for allegedly smuggling Rs 6.68 lakh worth of gutkha, a substance banned in Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai police said on SaturdayActing on a tip-off, a Crime...

EXPLAINER-How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is being eroded and efforts to revive the pact face a new challenge with the killing of Tehrans top nuclear scientist.The accords restrictions on Irans atomic work had one objective to exten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020