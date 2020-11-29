Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF sells nearly 90 independent floors in Gurugram for over Rs 300 cr

For example, according to a recent research untaken by a leading property analytics firm, plots in DLF City phase 1-4 in Gurugram, have witnessed an average appreciation of 229% from 2009 to 2019," Ohri said. DLF, the country's largest realty firm, is targeting to achieve sales bookings of Rs 2,500 crore in the ongoing fiscal, marginally better than previous year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 16:36 IST
DLF sells nearly 90 independent floors in Gurugram for over Rs 300 cr

Realty major DLF Ltd has sold nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore in Gurugram and plans to launch more such projects as demand for premium residential properties has revived in last few months. The company plans to launch independent floors in DLF Phase I-IV at Gurugram, New Gurugram and Panchkula among others.

"Recently we launched 88 residences in form of premium independent floors (at a price point of Rs 3.75 - 4.25 crores each), spread across 22 plots, in the DLF City Phase 3...in Gurugram. These were sold out in a record time," said Aakash Ohri, Sr Executive Director Sales & Director, DLF. The company plans to launch similar products in Panchkula, Tri-city, New Gurgaon and wherever there is an opportunity in DLF phase 1 to 4, he told PTI. "With an improved attractiveness for real estate as a preferred asset class, against other traditional alternatives, home buyers are looking at safeguarding their accumulated savings by investing in a more long-term asset," Ohri said. He said plotted developments continue to remain an attractive investment option due to lower investment cost, vis- vis ready-to-move in properties. Plots/plotted developments offer high returns, he added. Ohri said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to demand gravitating towards organised and trusted developers.

In terms of consumer profile, he said that apart from local buyers, NRIs comprise a substantial part of the buyer base that invests in plots/plotted developments.  "Plotted developments have witnessed a manifold appreciation in investment in the past few years. For example, according to a recent research untaken by a leading property analytics firm, plots in DLF City phase 1-4 in Gurugram, have witnessed an average appreciation of 229% from 2009 to 2019," Ohri said. DLF, the country's largest realty firm, is targeting to achieve sales bookings of Rs 2,500 crore in the ongoing fiscal, marginally better than previous year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2019-20 financial year, DLF's sales booking stood at Rs 2,485 crore. DLF's whole-time director Ashok Tyagi had recently said: "Demand is coming back in the housing market. Enquiries from prospective home buyers are rising." The COVID-19 pandemic has led people to think about home ownership, he had said. DLF's sales bookings in the first half of this fiscal crossed Rs 1,000 crore as sales in the second quarter rose sharply to Rs 853 crore from Rs 152 crore in the previous quarter.

"We are targeting to achieve Rs 750 crore sales each in the December and March quarters," Tyagi had said. DLF has posted 48% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 232.14 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. Its net profit stood at Rs 445.83 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 1,723.09 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,940.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. DLF's net debt stood at Rs 5,215 crore at the end of the September quarter.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the governments tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there a sunset clause or expiry date of February 3 on the...

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST Cgarh CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma Raipur An official of the CRPFs specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an I...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was kill...

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

David Prowse, the English actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died aged 85, his management company said on Sunday. Its with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020