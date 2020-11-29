Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court orders France to rethink 30-person limit on worship

French churches, mosques and synagogues started opening their doors again to worshippers this weekend — but only a few of them, as France cautiously starts reopening after its latest virus lockdown. Many people expressed irritation outside several Paris churches where priests held services for groups that numbered over 30. To respect the rules, the mosque would need 40 services a day to allow all the faithful to pray, he said.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:40 IST
Court orders France to rethink 30-person limit on worship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France's highest administrative court on Sunday ordered a rethink of a 30-person attendance limit for religious services put in place by the government to slow down the spread of coronavirus. The measure took effect this weekend as France relaxes some virus restrictions, but it faced opposition by places of worship and the faithful for being arbitrary and unreasonable. Even before the ruling, several bishops had announced they would not enforce the restrictions and some churches were expected defy it.

The Council of State has ordered that Prime Minister Jean Castex modify the measure within three days. French churches, mosques and synagogues started opening their doors again to worshippers this weekend — but only a few of them, as France cautiously starts reopening after its latest virus lockdown.

Many people expressed irritation outside several Paris churches where priests held services for groups that numbered over 30. "People respected social distancing perfectly, each to his place and with enough space so I don't think there's anything to worry about here," Laurent Frémont told The Associated Press on his way home after Mass.

To attend Mass, they had to book tickets online and give their names on their way in. However, the church's protocol didn't seem to help limit the number of people inside the building. Asked whether they would stay if the crowd was too large, most said they would.

"I really think you couldn't do better from a sanitary point of view," said Humbline Frémont. For some, the new rules stirred up fears. French Catholics were sharing rules and recommendations on social media for how to behave if the police arrive at a church for a head count.

Farid Kachour, secretary general of the group running the mosque of Montermeil, a heavily immigrant suburb northeast of Paris, says that his mosque simply wouldn't open with too few people permitted. "We can't choose people" allowed to enter for prayer. "We don't want to create discontent among the faithful," he said.

Kachour noted that Muslims pray five times a day, further complicating the situation. To respect the rules, the mosque would need 40 services a day to allow all the faithful to pray, he said. Places of worship were allowed to continue during France's latest nationwide lockdown, which is coming to an end in December, but regular prayer services were banned due to health concerns. Around the world, some religious services have been linked to coronavirus clusters, including superspreading events.

France has reported over 52,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest pandemic death toll in Europe after Britain and Italy. "Non-essential" shops reopened in France on Saturday, but bars and restaurants will not reopen before Jan. 20.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

Uninspired Irish beat Georgia 23-10 in Autumn Nations Cup

A lacklustre Ireland beat Georgia 23-10 on Sunday to wrap up the pool stages of the Autumn Nations Cup in a Pool A finale that was academic for the standings but offered fringe players such as flyhalf Billy Burns the chance to make an impre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020