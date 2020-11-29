Railway Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Dausa district during his visit to the state. Goyal was in Alwar to inaugurate the electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui rail line. After the function, he reached the temple and offered prayers. He was accompanied by railway officials, police said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 22:05 IST
