Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as OMB Director: Media reports

US President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, a top position inside the White House responsible for managing the administration's budget, according to media reports.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:43 IST
Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as OMB Director: Media reports
Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, a top position inside the White House responsible for managing the administration's budget, according to media reports. If confirmed by the US Senate, 50-year-old Tanden would be the first woman of color to head the influential office at the White House. Tanden is currently the chief executive of the Centre for American Progress, a public policy research and advocacy organization.

Tanden's nomination is a part of Biden's plan to build a team of liberal and centrist economic advisers to serve alongside planned Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The nomination of Tanden, Yellen, and others are expected to be announced soon, multiple news reports said. According to The Washington Post, Tanden will be under pressure from conservatives to rein in government spending but will probably play an instrumental role in crafting the Biden administration's response to the current economic downturn. She was a close ally of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and helped pass the Affordable Care Act under Obama, it said.

"Another proud day for Indian Americans to see Neera Tanden be nominated for a Cabinet-level position in the next administration. This position at OMB is a wide-ranging role with broad powers to manage trillions of dollars of the US budget. If anyone had any doubts that our community has arrived politically, this election cycle is proof enough," said M R Rangaswami, founder of the nonprofit organization Indiaspora. Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University labor economist, is likely to be named the chairwoman of the Council of Economic Advisers. Rouse, an African-American, would be the first woman of color to chair the council, which will play a key role in advising the president on the economy, which has been ailing since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country, throwing tens of millions out of work, The Washington Post said.

Biden also plans to nominate Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, as Deputy Treasury Secretary and name Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey as members of his Council of Economic Advisors. The announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday. "The announcement -- which will include Mr. Biden's decision to name Janet L Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, as Treasury secretary -- will culminate in several women in top economic roles, including the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers," The New York Times reported.

"With the picks, Mr. Biden is showcasing a commitment to diversity in his advisers and sending a clear message that economic policymaking in his administration will be shaped by liberal thinkers with a strong focus on worker empowerment as a tool for economic growth," the daily said. Brian Deese, a former Obama economic aide who helped lead that administration's efforts to bail out the American automotive industry, to lead the National Economic Council, it said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's blue-chip index hits 5-1/2-year high on upbeat data; Hong Kong slips

Chinas blue-chip index scaled a near 5-12-year high on Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The CSI300 ...

David Prowse made Darth Vader leap off the page and on to big screen: George Lucas

Filmmaker George Lucas paid tributes to David Prowse, the man behind the Darth Vader mask in the original Star Wars trilogy, saying the late actor brought a physicality to the role that was essential for the character. Prowse, an English ac...

Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as OMB Director: Media reports

US President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, a top position inside the White House responsible for managing the administrations budget, according to me...

FEATURE-Football in hijab: Thai Muslim lesbians tackle stereotypes

Refiles to fix date with no changes to text By Rina ChandranPATTANI, Thailand, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A nticha Sangchai did not come out to her family until she was 30 and married with a child. It was her own struggle confronti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020