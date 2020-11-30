Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years

"The rise in November manufacturing PMI, with broad-based improvements across the sub-indices, suggest the recovery momentum in the industrial sector has become more certain," Zhang Liqun, analyst at China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing. "But the results also showed inadequate demand is still a common issue facing firms.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 10:04 IST
China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up. Upbeat data released on Monday suggests the world's second-largest economy is on track to become the first to completely shake off the drag from widespread industry shutdowns, with recent production data showing manufacturing now at pre-pandemic levels.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in November from 51.4 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. It was the highest PMI reading since September 2017 and remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. It was also higher than the 51.5 median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. "The rise in November manufacturing PMI, with broad-based improvements across the sub-indices, suggest the recovery momentum in the industrial sector has become more certain," Zhang Liqun, analyst at China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

"But the results also showed inadequate demand is still a common issue facing firms. We need to consolidate the policy support aimed to expand domestic demand." China's blue-chip stock market index hit a 5-1/2 year high following the brisk data.

The robust headline PMI points to solid fourth-quarter growth, which analysts at Nomura expect to quicken to 5.7% year-on-year, from 4.9% in the third quarter, an impressive turnaround from the deep contraction earlier this year. The economy is expected to expand around 2% for the full year, the weakest in over three decades but still much stronger than other major economies that are struggling to bring their coronavirus outbreaks under control.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, showed the sub-index for new export orders stood at 51.5 in November, improving from 51.0 a month earlier. That bodes well for the export sector, which has benefited from strong foreign demand for medical supplies and electronics products. Also helping activity in November were strong e-commerce shopping promotions, which unleashed solid consumer demand and bolstered confidence for small and medium firms.

But a surging yuan and further lockdowns in many of its key trading partners could pressure Chinese exports, which have been surprisingly resilient so far. More companies have reported the impact from currency fluctuations, compared with a month ago, said Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the NBS.

"Some firms have flagged that as the yuan continues to rise, corporate profits are under pressure and export orders are declining," said Zhao. He added the recovery across the manufacturing industry remained uneven. For example, the PMI for the textile industry has stayed below the 50-point threshold, pointing to weak business activity.

CONSUMER COMEBACK In the services sector, activity expanded for the ninth straight month. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.4, the fastest since June 2012 and up from 56.2 in October, as consumer confidence gathered pace amid few COVID-19 infections.

Railway and air transportation, telecommunication and satellite transmission services and the financial industry were among the best performing sectors in November. A sub-index for construction activity stood at 60.5 in November, improving from 59.8 in October, as China steps up infrastructure spending to revive its economy.

Monday's data also showed the labour market is still facing strains. Services firms reduced payrolls at a faster clip in November, data showed, while factories slashed staff for the seventh straight month, although at a slower pace. "The continued recovery reduces the need for further monetary easing, but any shift to tightening is also unlikely given continued labour market pressure," said Erin Xin, Greater China economist at HSBC.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Spurs back on top, Arsenal lose, Cavani inspires Man Utd win

Tottenham Hotspur returned to the top of the Premier League as they ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday but there was more woe for north London rivals Arsenal who suffered a fifth defeat in their opening 10 matches.Edinson Cavani cam...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking t...

The motor racing-Small window of opportunity to rescue Grosjean, says F1 medical delegate

Rescuers had only a small window of opportunity to aid Romain Grosjeans miraculous escape from a fiery crash on the opening lap of Sundays Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One deputy medical delegate Ian Roberts said.The French drivers Haas was ...

'Apne 2' to release on Diwali 2021 in theatres, Karan Deol joins family for sequel

Actor Sunny Deol on Monday announced he is set to collaborate with his son, actor Karan Deol for the sequel of Apne, which will also feature his father, veteran star Dharmendra and actor-brother Bobby Deol. The film, which was officially an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020