Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers can access all services; no change in interest rates as of now: DBS

Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services that have won multiple global accolades, it added. DBIL Chief Executive Officer Surojit Shome said, "The amalgamation of LVB has enabled us to provide stability to LVB's depositors and employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:43 IST
Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers can access all services; no change in interest rates as of now: DBS
Representative image Image Credit:

DBS Bank India on Monday said customers of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which has now been merged with it, can continue to access all banking services, and interest rates on savings and fixed deposits are unchanged as of now. Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has now been amalgamated with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, DBS Bank India said in a statement.

The amalgamation of LVB into DBS Bank India came into effect from November 27 under the special powers of the government and the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB's depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty. The moratorium imposed on LVB was lifted from November 27, and the banking services were restored immediately with all branches, digital channels and ATMs functioning as usual.

"LVB customers can continue to access all banking services. The interest rates on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits are governed by the rates offered by the erstwhile LVB till further notice," DBS Bank said. All LVB employees will continue to be in service and are now employees of DBIL on the same terms and conditions of service as under LVB, it added.

The Indian arm of Singapore's DBS said its team is working closely with LVB colleagues to integrate LVB's systems and network into DBS over the coming months. Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services that have won multiple global accolades, it added.

DBIL Chief Executive Officer Surojit Shome said, "The amalgamation of LVB has enabled us to provide stability to LVB's depositors and employees. It also gives us access to a larger set of customers and cities where we do not currently have a presence." He added that the bank looks forward to working with its new colleagues towards being a strong banking partner to LVB's client. The bank said it is well capitalised and its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) will remain above regulatory requirements even after the amalgamation. Additionally, DBS Group will inject Rs 2,500 crore (SGD 463 million) into DBIL to support the amalgamation and for future growth. This will be fully funded from DBS Group's existing resources.

DBS has been in India since 1994 and converted its India operations to a wholly-owned subsidiary, DBIL, in March 2019. On November 17, a 30-day moratorium was imposed on the crisis-ridden LVB restricting cash withdrawal at Rs 25,000 per depositor. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) simultaneously placed in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBIL, a banking company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013, and having its registered office at New Delhi.

LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank that has run into rough weather during this year. In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking state-owned State Bank of India to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take 45 per cent stake in the bank.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers and young guides enlisted to protect city forests

By Kagondu Njagi KARINDE, Kenya, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenyas capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.Today, Thogo...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist -sources

The Trump administration is poised to add Chinas top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. inv...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend INTERNATIONAL KRUSEMax Kruses double helped Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and also fanned talk of a possible national team return for the 32-year-old forward. K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020