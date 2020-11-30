Left Menu
Development News Edition

Credit card inquiries in Oct surpass year-ago figures: Transunion Cibil

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had last week said that sustainability of the demand needs to be watched. The inquiries – wherein a bank or financial institution checks on a user's credit history - had fallen to as low as 5 per cent in April when compared to the year-ago period, and improved to 61 per cent in July versus the same period in 2019 and shot up further to 106 per cent of the October 2019 levels in October 2020, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:23 IST
Credit card inquiries in Oct surpass year-ago figures: Transunion Cibil

Banks' requests for information on credit card borrowers or 'credit card inquiries' in October surpassed the same in the year-ago period, a credit information company said on Monday. This phenomenon suggests consumer economic activity has materially improved since the easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures, Transunion Cibil, a credit information company, said.

It can be noted that the festivities, coupled with pent-up demand during the lockdown, had resulted in improvement in many economic indicators in October. However, many observers are skeptical whether the same will continue ahead. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had last week said that sustainability of the demand needs to be watched.

The inquiries – wherein a bank or financial institution checks on a user's credit history - had fallen to as low as 5 per cent in April when compared to the year-ago period, and improved to 61 per cent in July versus the same period in 2019 and shot up further to 106 per cent of the October 2019 levels in October 2020, it said. "It is encouraging to see credit card inquiry levels making a full recovery following an easing of lockdown measures. The acceleration and increased adoption of digital forms of payments means that the ongoing festive season looks promising for the cards business," the agency said.

The company said the pandemic has resulted in increased adoption of digital means of payments and this benefits credit cards through increased demand. Social distancing rules and lockdowns have forced consumers to rethink how they spend, with digital payments becoming an increasingly attractive, or even necessary, option in order to transact and make purchases in a virtual environment, it said.

The agency said origination volumes for credit cards in April 2020 were only 9 per cent of the year ago period, and recovered to 37 per cent in July as compared to the same in the year-ago period, but did not share the same figure for October. The outstanding balances in July were 32 per cent higher when compared to July 2019, as against a growth of 33 per cent witnessed in July 2019 over July 2018, it said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM holds virtual meet with teams involved in developing, manufacturing COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine, and urged them to take extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the vaccine and related ...

Vadodara markets shut down amid rising COVID cases

Markets in Vadodara that saw large gatherings, were closed down by Municipal Corporation in order to disperse the crowd amid the COVID-19 crisis on Sunday and Monday. We are closing down the market to disperse the crowd. It will remain clos...

PM Modi, CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Dev Deepawali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on Monday. They travelled from Domari Ghat to Lalita Ghat on a boat to reach the K...

Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM2 MH-FARMERS-SENA Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel Shiv Sena Mumbai Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the BJP-led regimes treatment meted out to protesting farmers, adding it was cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020