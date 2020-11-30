13 charred to death as bus collides with van in Pakistan
At least 13 people were burnt alive and 17 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday. The accident took place on Kalakhatai Road Narang Mandi, some 75 kms from here. According to rescue officials, the van collided with the bus head-on apparently due to poor visibility owing to fog.PTI | Lahore | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:40 IST
At least 13 people were burnt alive and 17 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday. The accident took place on Kalakhatai Road Narang Mandi, some 75 kms from here.
According to rescue officials, the van collided with the bus head-on apparently due to poor visibility owing to fog. "The van completely burnt after the collision. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals," a rescue spokesperson said, adding that 13 passengers died of burns while the condition of some of the 17 injured is stated to be critical The gas cylinder of the van exploded when hit colluded with the bus and caught fire.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide best medical facilities to the injured.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Narang Mandi
- Usman Bazdar
- van
ALSO READ
Stubble burning: Maximum cases in Punjab; anger over farm bills among major reasons
Two burnt alive as car catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Rains lash Haryana and Punjab, temperatures dip
After gap of nearly eight months, colleges and universities reopen in Punjab
Election Commission makes actor Sonu Sood Punjab icon