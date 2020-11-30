Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extended ECLGS can infuse over Rs 40,000 cr liquidity: Report

The possible over Rs 40,000-crore liquidity through the ELCGS 2.0 will be sufficient to help companies, including those hit by a sharp decline in cash flows because of the pandemic, to overcome liquidity pressures,” says a Crisil report. These companies can also benefit from the scheme with additional liquidity being created of about 5 times their cash flow contraction, says the report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:08 IST
Extended ECLGS can infuse over Rs 40,000 cr liquidity: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The extended emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS 2.0) has the potential to infuse over Rs 40,000 crore liquidity into the targeted 26 stressed sectors, including the healthcare industry, says a report. The new ECLGS scheme and the resultant identification of the affected sector was done after the RBI-appointed K V Kamath committee recommended to extend liquidity to the worst-hit sectors after being pummeled by the pandemic driven lockdown. The possible over Rs 40,000-crore liquidity through the ELCGS 2.0 will be sufficient to help companies, including those hit by a sharp decline in cash flows because of the pandemic, to overcome liquidity pressures," says a Crisil report. Under the scheme, companies with outstanding loans of Rs 50 crore to Rs 500 crore are eligible for additional credit of up to 20 per cent of their outstanding debt as of February 29, 2020. Of Crisil-rated portfolio, as much as 1,414 companies from 27 sectors, including healthcare, are eligible for the scheme. These companies collectively have an outstanding debt of Rs 2 lakh crore as of February 29.

These companies are facing an average cash flow contraction of 17 per cent or by Rs 11,000 crore, compared to the pre-pandemic assessment. Borrowing under the new extended scheme can provide additional liquidity equal to 3.5 times the cash-flow contraction for the sample set. This will help them overcome temporary liquidity challenges. Also, the one-year moratorium available under the scheme will provide further room for companies to stabilise their cash flows, says the report.

The scheme will particularly benefit companies in low-resilience sectors like hotels, gems & jewellery, travel and real estate as their accruals are expected to fall sharper at 23 per cent this fiscal. Companies in high-resilience sectors like dairy, IT, FMCG, chemicals and pharma are seen less impacted, with only around 10 per cent decline in their cash flow. These companies can also benefit from the scheme with additional liquidity being created of about 5 times their cash flow contraction, says the report.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an instrument of state policy, and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally...

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online. As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related ...

80 per cent of India Inc. foresees increase in fraud cases in next two years: Deloitte report

The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise fraudulent cases. Releasing its biennial survey - The India Corporate Fraud Perception Survey, Edition IV ...

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020