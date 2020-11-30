Euro zone government bond yields stable; Portuguese 10-year up from zero

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Monday as traders focused on the European Central Bank's expected efforts to tame the economic effects of the coronavirus and address low inflation. Benchmark German 10-year government bond yields were up from a three-week low and Italian 10-year yields traded flat after reaching a record low. The rest of the market moved around 1 to 2 basis points.

The Portuguese 10-year yield was up from zero, after nearly breaking below it last week. ECB members last week warned about the risks of tolerating a long period of weak inflation, so traders' focus on Monday will be on the harmonised flash November inflation numbers for Germany at 1300 GMT.

"The ECB looks set to add substantially to its stimulus being faced with stubbornly low inflation," ING analysts said in a note to clients. "In absolute terms we are just shy of our 10-year yield target of -0.6%, but the ECB commitment to containing sovereign funding costs and avoiding a premature steepening of the curve keep us from seeing rates moving materially higher just yet," they said.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up 1.3 bps at -0.572%, after reaching -0.598%, its lowest since Nov. 9. In the peripheral markets, Italian 10-year BTP were stable at 0.566%, though earlier they touched a record low 0.552% and was last trading flat at 0.558%. Yields were left unchanged after flash Italian inflation numbers for November came in better than expected.

The spread between German and Italian yields - essentially the premium Italy pays for its debt - was close to its narrowest for this year, trading last at 113 bps. Portuguese 10-year government bond yields moved further away from zero, last trading up 1.4 bps at 0.033%. They got close to zero last week, and on some trading platforms broke into negative territory.

"The market tone will continue to be determined by the uneasy balance between hopes of a longer-term resumption of normal activity as vaccines are rolled out and a nearer-term realisation as to the damage currently being caused by the virus," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank. This week, Germany and France will be tapping the euro zone bond market, according to Rabobank.

Investors will also be looking for the U.S. November jobs report and the ISM indices this week, but ING analysts said that "given lockdowns and curfews kicking in, especially the jobs data, could be old news already". "Sentiment will likely be driven more by the potentially accelerated COVID dynamics after Thanksgiving gatherings," ING analysts said.