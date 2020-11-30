Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-time debt recast: SIDBI launches portal to help MSMEs

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Monday said it has launched a web portal to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) take benefit of the Reserve Bank of India's one-time debt restructuring.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:25 IST
One-time debt recast: SIDBI launches portal to help MSMEs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Monday said it has launched a web portal to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) take benefit of the Reserve Bank of India's one-time debt restructuring. In August, RBI had announced one-time restructuring for personal and corporate borrowers affected by COVID-19-related stress.

With the help of this Do-It-Yourself (DIY) asset restructuring web module, MSMEs will be able to prepare restructuring proposals by keying in only the most essential data of their past financials, future projections and restructuring requirement, SIDBI said in a release. The proposal prepared can be submitted online to the banks, and reports can also be generated for submission to banks through e-mail or in hard copies.

"We have developed this module in collaboration with our associate, India SME Asset Reconstruction Company (ISARC), which is an asset reconstruction company (ARC)," SIDBI Deputy Managing Director Manoj Mittal said in the release. To provide handholding support to MSME units seeking restructuring, credit counsellors have been placed in 20 MSME cluster locations in partnership with local MSME industry associations, he said.

The portal has been tested by some of the banks for use by their MSME clients. Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank have already agreed to accept restructuring proposals generated by their MSME customers using this module, the release said.

The module is being offered free of cost as part of Sidbi's developmental initiatives. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on Monday between SIDBI and Indian Bank in the presence of Indian Bank MD & CEO Padmaja Chunduru, it said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an instrument of state policy, and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally...

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online. As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related ...

80 per cent of India Inc. foresees increase in fraud cases in next two years: Deloitte report

The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise fraudulent cases. Releasing its biennial survey - The India Corporate Fraud Perception Survey, Edition IV ...

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020