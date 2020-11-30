Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

In an address at the Council of Heads of Government meeting of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the most important challenge faced by the region is terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism, and that India remained concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces as well. "Terrorism is truly the enemy of humanity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:09 IST
Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an "instrument of state policy", and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally recognised legal statutes to comprehensively eradicate safe havens, infrastructure and financial networks supporting terrorism. In an address at the Council of Heads of Government meeting of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the most important challenge faced by the region is terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism, and that India remained concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces as well.

"Terrorism is truly the enemy of humanity. It is a scourge we need to collectively combat. We remain concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the charter of the SCO," he said at the virtual meet hosted by India. He said elimination of this threat will help the countries realise shared potential and create conditions for stable and secure economic growth and sustainable development.

He also called upon SCO member states to enforce internationally recognised legal statutes to comprehensively eradicate safe havens, infrastructure and financial networks supporting terrorism, a statement issued by Naidu's office said. In another indirect reference to Pakistan, the Vice President criticised attempts to bring bilateral issues into the SCO by blatantly violating its well-established principles and norms of charter safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states.

"Such acts are counterproductive to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that define the SCO as an organisation," he said. In mid-September, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval walked out of a virtual meeting of top security officials of the SCO member states after the Pakistani representative projected a map that inaccurately depicted Kashmir.

India hosted the meet for the first time after it got full membership of the influential grouping in 2017. The council of heads of government is the second highest forum of the SCO after the annual summit of the top leaders of the grouping. India's representation at the SCO council of heads of government has often been at the level of a cabinet minister. Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended it in Uzbekistan.

Talking about the importance of collective efforts to overcome the coronavirus crisis and its adverse impact, the vice president said,"our hope is pinned on trade and investment as an engine of reviving growth and driver of economic recovery." "For trade to play its part in the recovery process, all the partners must be trustworthy and transparent”, he said adding that nations must demonstrate their compliance with multilateral rules of trade. At the same time, he said economic growth and trade can only operate in an environment of peace and security. "Peace is the essential prerequisite for progress." He said India was emerging as an economic force at the global level and the country’s GDP was expected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025.

"With more than 1 billion mobile subscribers and over 600 million internet users, India has the potential to emerge as one of the largest digital ecosystems in the world," he said. "However, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the economic trajectory of all member states. India has bravely fought the global pandemic and has shown remarkable resilience in fighting the virus as well as in ensuring economic stability," he said.

The vice president also underlined the need for a reformed multilateralism that gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and puts human beings at the center of the policies. "To ensure stable economic growth, we have launched a new economic strategy: Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India. It prioritises building the national economic strength, resilience and enhanced capacities to be a trusted partner and a responsible global player," he said.

"It recognises the importance of reciprocity, transparency and fairness in the context of trade. It is gratifying that the Indian economy is steadily moving on the path of recovery," Naidu added. The vice president also congratulated SCO trade ministers for approving the action plan for the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation for 2021-2025.

Naidu asserted that India was committed to taking its cooperation within SCO to a new height by playing a proactive, positive and constructive role in the grouping. In his address, the vice president said that India has proposed to create a special working group on startups and innovation that will lay the foundation for multilateral cooperation among the SCO member states to develop their startup ecosystems.

He also mentioned India's second proposal to create an expert group on traditional medicine. The vice president also talked about the government's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all)' approach. He also said India was celebrating the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, who gave the world a timeless message of peace, charity, co-operation and mutual respect.

"These are the quintessential Indian values that also underpin SCO’s vision of peace and progress," he added..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canary Health Technologies & DIVOC Labs collaborate for trial to develop test for COVID-19

US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19. The clinical trial to be held...

PRIME hub inaugurated in Meghalaya to provide skill-based learning to youth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the first rural PRIME hub of the state at Songsak in East Garo Hills as a step towards imparting skill-based learning to young people, an official said. In the next few years, 5...

The race to zero emissions, and why the world depends on it

What is net-zero and why is it importantPut simply, net-zero means we are not adding new emissions to the atmosphere. Emissions will continue but will be balanced by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere.Practically every count...

IIT-M registers rise in pre-placement offers

Chennai Nov 30 PTI Pre-placement Offers PPO for the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Madras, have seen a rise during 2020-21 when compared with last year. The first phase of campus placement is set to commence on December 1.As many as 18...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020