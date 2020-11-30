Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling heads higher on hopes of a Brexit trade deal

Not everyone is convinced the pound will move much higher if a trade deal is secured. "The UK is likely to face adjustment pressures from the twin factors of COVID-19 and Brexit with or without a limited FTA (Free Trade Agreement) in place from January 1, 2021, and there is scope for more friction in the bilateral UK/EU relationship going forward," said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:22 IST
Sterling heads higher on hopes of a Brexit trade deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sterling gained on Monday as traders clung to hopes that Britain and the European Union will soon seal a long-awaited Brexit trade deal. The United Kingdom exits the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, when a transition period of informal membership ends following its formal departure last January.

The sides are trying to secure a deal to govern nearly $1 trillion in annual trade from Jan. 1 but are yet to bridge differences on fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes. British Environment Secretary George Eustice said the coming week was "crucial" for securing a breakthrough in talks, and both sides said time was running out for a deal. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said some EU member states were becoming impatient.

Even so, most sterling investors are confident the two sides will eventually agree a deal. The pound has held on to recent gains and last week hit a 2-1/2 month high. On Monday, the British currency rose to as high as $1.3388 before falling back to trade at $1.3335 in late London trading, 0.1% higher on the session. Above $1.34 would mark a three-month high.

Against the euro, the pound extended its earlier rise as the single currency suffered a broad selloff. The euro was last down 0.3% versus sterling at 89.585 pence. Not everyone is convinced the pound will move much higher if a trade deal is secured.

"The UK is likely to face adjustment pressures from the twin factors of COVID-19 and Brexit with or without a limited FTA (Free Trade Agreement) in place from January 1, 2021, and there is scope for more friction in the bilateral UK/EU relationship going forward," said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Gallo has a one- and three-month target of $1.34.

"Regardless, the UK's twin fiscal and current-account deficits will probably curb GBP appreciation for the time being, and their persistence could pose medium-term inflation risks to the UK economy," he added. Commerzbank's Ulrich Leuchtmann noted that pricing in the options market suggested significant demand for insuring against falls in the pound. Leuchtmann does not expect much of a rise in sterling even if a deal is announced.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CLP divided over demand for minister's resignation in Pari kidnap-murder case

Fissure has surfaced in the nine-member Congress Legislature Party CLP in Odisha as two of them disagreed on the leaderships decision to withdraw the demand for resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo in the kidnap and murder c...

Sao Paulo imposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge again

The state of Sao Paulo, home to Brazils biggest city, imposed stricter social distancing measures on Monday as it wrestles to contain a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases.Opening hours and capacities for bars, restaurants, and shopping malls will...

State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi ...

Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist's killing, Shamkani says

A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected alongside Israel in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an attack that has raised the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its longtime en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020