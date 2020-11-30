Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. agency blocks path to in-flight airline cellphone

The FCC said in 2013 it would consider allowing air travelers to make mobile phone calls and text messages above 10,000 feet, but never finalized it. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in 2017 recommended ending the proceeding.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:33 IST
U.S. agency blocks path to in-flight airline cellphone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Monday it had ended a 2013 regulatory proceeding that had sought to lift the ban on using mobile phones while in flight on U.S. airlines. The FCC said in 2013 it would consider allowing air travelers to make mobile phone calls and text messages above 10,000 feet, but never finalized it.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in 2017 recommended ending the proceeding. The commission, in adopting the recommendation three years later, noted strong opposition from U.S. airline pilots and flight attendants.

The "record is insufficient to determine any reasonable solution that would strike an appropriate balance of competing interests," the FCC said in closing the proceeding. Pai, in 2017, had said he stood "with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America's flying public against the FCC's ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes ... Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans."

Some airlines offer Wi-Fi service that allow passengers to send text messages or browse the internet while mid-air. Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S. airlines, declined to comment on Monday.

In 2013, the FCC said special equipment could be installed on planes to allow in-flight calls and said it had already been deployed successfully in other countries without incident. The FCC under then chairman Tom Wheeler said there were "no technical reasons to prohibit such technology to operate" but proposed leaving it to airlines whether to allow mobile phone calls.

In December 2016, the U.S. Transportation Department proposed regulations to "protect airline passengers from being unwillingly exposed to voice calls within the confines of an aircraft" and sought public comment on legally barring the calls. That regulation was never finalized.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CLP divided over demand for minister's resignation in Pari kidnap-murder case

Fissure has surfaced in the nine-member Congress Legislature Party CLP in Odisha as two of them disagreed on the leaderships decision to withdraw the demand for resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo in the kidnap and murder c...

Sao Paulo imposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge again

The state of Sao Paulo, home to Brazils biggest city, imposed stricter social distancing measures on Monday as it wrestles to contain a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases.Opening hours and capacities for bars, restaurants, and shopping malls will...

State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi ...

Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist's killing, Shamkani says

A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected alongside Israel in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an attack that has raised the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its longtime en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020