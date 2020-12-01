Left Menu
Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week - report

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 01-12-2020 07:21 IST
Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week - report

British and European Union negotiators have the options in front of them to conclude a Brexit free-trade deal this week, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Tuesday, expressing hope that they would succeed.

"There is a landing zone for an agreement. It will require political will to conclude the deal and there are options to conclude the deal, and so on balance, I would be hopeful that it can be done at the end of this week," Martin told the Irish Times in an interview.

"We are now really in the endgame if a deal is to be arrived at this week," said Martin, who had also expressed hope at the beginning of last week that the outline of a trade deal would be agreed within days.

