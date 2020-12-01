MG Motor reports best ever monthly sales of 4,163 units in Nov

Left Menu
MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has reported its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month. We expect the momentum to continue in December and expect to close this year on a strong note," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has reported its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month. The automaker, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, sold 4,163 units last month, up 28.5 per cent as compared to 3,239 in November 2019.

The company retailed 3,426 units of Hector, 627 units of Gloster and 110 units of ZS EV last month, MG Motor India said in a statement. "Buoyed by continued festival demand and the sustained demand for the Hector and ZS EV alongside the successful launch of the Gloster, we have recorded 28.5 per cent growth in November 2020 vis-a-vis the last year. We expect the momentum to continue in December and expect to close this year on a strong note," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said.

