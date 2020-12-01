China urges U.S. to correct mistake on Venezuela-related sanctions
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:24 IST
China urged the United States on Tuesday to correct its mistake and lift all illegal sanctions, after Washington imposed Venezuela-related sanctions targeting a Chinese firm. China supports Venezuelan efforts to defend its sovereignty and is opposed to abusing international sanctions, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.
China will take necessary measures to safeguard companies rights and interests, Hua said. The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy.
