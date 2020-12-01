Singapore, Hong Kong delay travel bubble to next year

A hotly-anticipated air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed until next year, the cities' authorities said on Tuesday, due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The first flights between the two Asian financial hubs were called off a day before they were due to depart on Nov. 22. If they had gone ahead it would have been the first quarantine-free travel bubble in Asia.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement there would be a review in late December over when to proceed.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit record peak as vaccine hopes dampen virus fears