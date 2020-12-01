Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields hold near lows ahead of inflation data

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield hovered near three-week lows on Tuesday, while southern European debt yields kept record lows in sight ahead of inflation numbers expected to reinforce the case for more stimulus at next week's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. Having risen in early November as news of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of recovery next year, government bond yields have drifted back down as global central bank officials have indicated stimulus will remain in place for some time.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:05 IST
Euro zone bond yields hold near lows ahead of inflation data
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield hovered near three-week lows on Tuesday, while southern European debt yields kept record lows in sight ahead of inflation numbers expected to reinforce the case for more stimulus at next week's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

Having risen in early November as news of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of recovery next year, government bond yields have drifted back down as global central bank officials have indicated stimulus will remain in place for some time. Germany's Bund yield, which has held a narrow range in recent days, was a touch lower in early trade at -0.58%, close to Monday's three-week low of -0.60%.

"Bond markets are likely to remain in wait-and-see mode ahead of the ECB and Fed meetings," analysts at UniCredit said in a note, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve also. The ECB is scheduled to meet next Thursday while the Federal Reserve meets later this month.

Monthly flash data from European Union (EU) statistics body Eurostat, due at 1000 GMT, is expected to show that consumer prices in the euro area fell 0.2% year-on-year in November after a 0.3% decline the previous month. German annual consumer prices fell further in November, pushed down by a VAT cut introduced as part of the government's stimulus push to help Europe's largest economy recover from the coronavirus shock, data showed on Monday.

The weak inflation outlook is one reason why the ECB is expected to deliver more stimulus next week. Elsewhere, southern European bond yields were a touch lower on the day - hovering near recent record lows.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point on the day at 0.57%. In a report released late on Monday, Moody's Investors Service said that most sovereigns face a "significant negative shock" from the pandemic and that recent developments in vaccine trials have not changed the rating agency's forecasts.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders invests in USA's Major League Cricket

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans Knight Riders Group, on Tuesday, announced their foray into the untapped US cricket market investing in development of Major League Cricket with a multi-million dollar T20 tournament. As per the deal, Kni...

Debenhams' future in doubt as JD Sports ends takeover talks

The future of struggling British department store chain Debenhams is in doubt after JD Sports Fashion said on Tuesday it would not pursue a rescue takeover.JD Sports Fashion...confirms that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams r...

Also best that diplomatic conversations not misrepresented for political purposes: MEA on comments by Canadian leaders on farmers in India.

Also best that diplomatic conversations not misrepresented for political purposes MEA on comments by Canadian leaders on farmers in India....

China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020