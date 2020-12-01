Left Menu
Mahindra total sales up 4 pc in November

The company had sold 41,235 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 24 per cent to 18,212 units last month compared to 14,637 units in November 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 3.62 per cent rise in total sales at 42,731 units in November. The company had sold 41,235 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 24 per cent to 18,212 units last month compared to 14,637 units in November 2019. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 22,883 vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 23,977 units in November 2019, a drop of 4.5 per cent.

Exports dropped by 38 per cent to 1,636 units as against 2,621 units in the year-ago month. "At Mahindra we are happy to achieve strong double-digit growth in SUVs during the month of November, aided by a robust festive demand for all our products. Given strong rural growth and signs of improvement in economic activities, we are hopeful to see this positive momentum continue post the festive season,”  M&M Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.

