Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 jumps as upbeat factory activity data fuels recovery hopes

London's FTSE 100 jumped on Tuesday following its biggest monthly gain in more than three decades as bets of a working COVID-19 vaccine and upbeat factory activity data fuelled hopes of a global economic recovery. Data on Tuesday showed British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, a rare bright spot in the domestic economy.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:10 IST
FTSE 100 jumps as upbeat factory activity data fuels recovery hopes

London's FTSE 100 jumped on Tuesday following its biggest monthly gain in more than three decades as bets of a working COVID-19 vaccine and upbeat factory activity data fuelled hopes of a global economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.7% as data showed China's factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November. Asia-focussed banks and trade-reliant miners were among the top boosts to the index.

In the UK, British factories recorded their fastest growth in almost three years last month. "The FTSE 100 is a global bellwether so any data that supports cyclical recovery is going to benefit the UK markets," said Oliver Brennan, senior macro strategist at TS Lombard.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 added 1.1%, as attention turned to Brexit trade talks with the UK set to leave the European Union within weeks. Negotiations are still stuck on fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution because the European Union is asking too much, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Tuesday.

"Largely, UK traders do expect there to be a free-trade deal agreed," Brennan said. The FTSE 100 has rallied nearly 30% from an eight-year-low in March on the back of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus and, more recently, signs that an effective COVID-19 vaccine would be available before the end of the year.

But the index is still down about 16% this year, underperforming the European benchmark STOXX 600 index, on fears of the depth of the economic damage already wrought by coronavirus-related national lockdowns. Data on Tuesday showed British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, a rare bright spot in the domestic economy. The FTSE homebuilders index rose 1.2%.

In company news, drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to sell rights to its cholesterol drug, Crestor, to German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal GmbH for an upfront payment of $320 million. Its shares were up 1.4% by 0916 GMT.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields nudge off recent lows

Euro zone government bond markets succumbed to modest selling on Tuesday, pushing yields off recent lows, as brighter sentiment in world markets dented demand for fixed income.Euro zone consumer prices fell by a bigger than expected 0.3 yea...

Milk prices reduced by Rs 1 per litre in MP's Indore district

With a drop in the consumption of milk during the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of the commodity has been reduced to Rs 1 per litre in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district, an official said on Tuesday. Consumers in the district will get milk for ...

Vietnam urges vigilance after more cases linked to rare local outbreak

Vietnam reported two more coronavirus cases on Tuesday linked to a rare domestic infection in its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City, while the government urged public vigilance and tighter enforcement of health measures. The Southeast Asian n...

Delhi airport handles 2 mn domestic passengers in Oct, expects to soon return to pre-COVID volumes

Delhi airport on Tuesday said it handled about 2 million domestic passengers in October on the back of festive season travel demand, and expects to return to pre-lockdown volumes soon. Besides, the airport witnessed a healthy growth in inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020