Left Menu
Development News Edition

German labour market remains resilient despite partial lockdown

The government has since March made billions of euros available in short-time work schemes, also known as Kurzarbeit, which have shielded the labour market from the brunt of the pandemic. In September, the latest month for which data were available, the number of people on short-time work fell to 2.22 million in September.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:35 IST
German labour market remains resilient despite partial lockdown

German unemployment fell further in November despite a partial lockdown to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Tuesday. The labour office said the number of people out of work decreased by 39,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.817 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 8,000.

The unemployment rate edged down unexpectedly to 6.1% from 6.2% in the previous month. But a gloomy consumer sentiment survey released by the GfK institute last week suggests the resilient labour market will not automatically translate into higher household spending at the end of the year.

Economic institutes expect Germany's gross domestic product to shrink by about 1% in the fourth quarter after a stronger-than-expected 8.5% rebound in the third and an unprecedented 9.8% plunge in the second quarter. "A significant and more permanent economic recovery can only be expected from the second quarter of 2021, when more favourable weather conditions and the prospect of a (COVID-19) vaccine will make life easier for large parts of the population," said Joerg Zeuner, chief economist at Union Investment.

Germany last week extended until Dec. 20 a partial lockdown which has forced bars, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues to close since Nov. 2. Shops and schools remain open. Labour Office head Detlef Scheele said the labour market had reacted to the restrictions, but fortunately not with an increase in layoffs.

"However, companies are again more reluctant to look for staff. And they put significantly more employees on short-time work in November," Scheele said. The government has since March made billions of euros available in short-time work schemes, also known as Kurzarbeit, which have shielded the labour market from the brunt of the pandemic.

In September, the latest month for which data were available, the number of people on short-time work fell to 2.22 million in September. This compared with a peak of nearly 6 million in April at the height of the pandemic. The data chimed with a survey released on Tuesday showing the November lockdown slowed growth in manufacturing, but export-oriented companies remained optimistic thanks to strong demand from abroad.

Separately, the Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its November business climate survey showed that 15% of companies felt their existence was threatened by the pandemic. That marked a decline from 21% in June. Travel agencies and tour operators felt particularly threatened, along with hotels and restaurants.

Also Read: 'Be lazy, save lives,' young Germans urged in comic COVID video

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIZ researches on Kabasura Kudineer Tablets from Sri Sri Tattva, a classical siddha formulation on its role in SARS CoV2 inhibition

Global spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called for large scale studies on effectiveness of AYUSH medicines in tackling COVID-19 through immunity building after reported success in initial researches, including...

Africa retail tech start-up Sokowatch eyes electric tuk tuks to cut costs

African start-up Sokowatch, an online supplier of goods to micro retailers, is deploying electric tuk tuks, a first on the continent, that could slash fleet maintenance costs by more than 50, according to an official.The Kenya-based firm de...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, according to a U.S. analyst. In Australia, the state of Queensland has lifted border restrictions and, in the United States, President Donald Trumps s...

Cyclone to hit TN on Dec 4

A cyclone is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the second time in a week, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department IMD said on TuesdayThe&#160;deep depression&#160;in the Bay of Bengal is likely to inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020