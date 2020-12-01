Dentist held in hit-and-run case
A dentist has been arrested, days after his speeding car hit a 38-year-old woman while she was crossing road in south Delhi's Lado Sarai leading to her death, police said on Tuesday. The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by the accused’s speeding car.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:01 IST
A dentist has been arrested, days after his speeding car hit a 38-year-old woman while she was crossing road in south Delhi's Lado Sarai leading to her death, police said on Tuesday. The accused Pankaj Sudhakar (42), a resident of Kalkaji Extension, works as a dentist at a clinic in Saket, they said.
The incident took place on the night of November 17. The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by the accused's speeding car. She was left to bleed on the road while Sudhakar fled from the spot, police said. The woman was rushed to AIIMS where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
"A case was registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding vehicle on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. All the CCTV cameras installed on the route were scanned and with the help of internal inputs, police zeroed in on a Honda City car and apprehended the driver of offending car, the officer said.
"During the investigation, it emerged that the accused was driving at a high speed at the time of the accident. He was arrested and the offending car was seized," he said. The victim was working with a private bank in Gurgaon and staying at a paying guest accommodation in Lado Sarai, police added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Atul Kumar
- City
- Gurgaon
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Cricket-Indian Premier League cash-cow delivers even in COVID times
Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee
Indians interest in China-made products declines in this festive season: Survey
US remains top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad: Open Doors Report
Indian capital's third coronavirus wave has peaked - minister