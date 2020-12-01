Left Menu
Dentist held in hit-and-run case

A dentist has been arrested, days after his speeding car hit a 38-year-old woman while she was crossing road in south Delhi's Lado Sarai leading to her death, police said on Tuesday. The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by the accused’s speeding car.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:01 IST
Dentist held in hit-and-run case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A dentist has been arrested, days after his speeding car hit a 38-year-old woman while she was crossing road in south Delhi's Lado Sarai leading to her death, police said on Tuesday. The accused Pankaj Sudhakar (42), a resident of Kalkaji Extension, works as a dentist at a clinic in Saket, they said.

The incident took place on the night of November 17. The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by the accused's speeding car. She was left to bleed on the road while Sudhakar fled from the spot, police said. The woman was rushed to AIIMS where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

"A case was registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding vehicle on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. All the CCTV cameras installed on the route were scanned and with the help of internal inputs, police zeroed in on a Honda City car and apprehended the driver of offending car, the officer said.

"During the investigation, it emerged that the accused was driving at a high speed at the time of the accident. He was arrested and the offending car was seized," he said. The victim was working with a private bank in Gurgaon and staying at a paying guest accommodation in Lado Sarai, police added.

