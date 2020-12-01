Left Menu
FIZ researches on Kabasura Kudineer Tablets from Sri Sri Tattva, a classical siddha formulation on its role in SARS CoV2 inhibition

Global spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called for large scale studies on effectiveness of AYUSH medicines in tackling COVID-19 through immunity building after reported success in initial researches, including key study at Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Center.

Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva addressing the Press on effectiveness of Kabasura Kudineer in boosting one's immunity. Image Credit: ANI

Global spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called for large scale studies on effectiveness of AYUSH medicines in tackling COVID-19 through immunity building after reported success in initial researches, including key study at Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Center. "I want to congratulate the Indian Government and Ministry of AYUSH for giving a platform to our traditional system of Ayurvedic medicine, so that more research can be afforded for studying the benefits of these medicines in boosting immunity and holistic health," said, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

"We often neglect the usefulness of our traditional systems of medicine. We need to scientifically explore the benefits of these systems for wider acceptance across the globe. Not too many people outside Tamil Nadu know about the Siddha medicine, but herbal formulations based on Siddha are now being researched by German researchers," Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar added. Along with Gurudev, the other key dignitaries present were, Dr Christian Garbe, Managing Director, FIZ Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Center, Frankfurt; Prof Dr K Kanakavalli, Director General, Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), Chennai, Dr Raj K Manchanda, Director, AYUSH Department Delhi, Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, Dr M Ravi Kumar Reddy Chief Science Officer, Sri Sri Tattva.

"The consumer of today is very educated about their choices. AYUSH systems are a clear preferred choice to maintain one's health. Sri Sri Tattva has always approached it's intiatives with a scientific temperament. These research findings are only the beginning. The Government recognizes the scope of AYUSH systems and has setup a Ministry for it and also recently included it in essential goods and services. We need to encourage the use of AYUSH medicines for both Prophylactic care and therapeutic care, spread the benefits of traditional system of medicine, specially in the space of immunity building and are happy to donate these medicines for 10,000 doses to the Director of AYUSH Delhi for free distribution and conducting a study," said Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva. "We started the "Ayurgenomics" research project in Mid-2020 to examine anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Ayurvedic agents for their effectiveness against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2," said B V Dr Christian Garbe, Managing Director of the FiZ, explaining the essence of collaboration between FIZ Frankfurt Innovation Centre for Biotechnology and Sri Sri Tattva Europe.

"Ayurgenomics means using genomic tools for Ayurveda and investigate the correlation of Prakriti and Genomics. We are very pleased to be part of this extraordinary research project and thus also to be able to make our contribution in the fight against the coronavirus," he added. "The Ayurgenomics collaboration was launched in October 2019 as part of Indian-German governmental consultations. FiZ initiates collaborations like this via the Empowering Emerging Markets' platform," he further added.

"I am happy to receive the Kabasura Kudineer tablets medicines for 10,000 people from Sri Sri Tattva for free distribution, we will be documenting the outcomes and sharing in due course," said Dr Raj Manchanda, representing AYUSH Department, Delhi. "We distributed as a prophylactic care in state of Tamilnadu for improving the Immunity and found effective. We are doing clinical trials on Kabasura kudineer for fever like illness. It is a good initiative of Sri Sri Tattva to get this in Tablet form," Dr Kanakavalli, DG CCRS, Chennai.

Multiple studies are now being conducted on the immuno-modulatory effects of traditional Indian medicines, nationally and internationally. Among them, a pivotal research study by Frankfurt Innovation Center for Biotechnology (FIZ) shows that the efficacy of Sri Sri Tattva Kabasur Kudineer Tablet, a classical Siddha formulation, along with other Ayurveda medicines (Sri Sri Tattva Amruth Tablet, Sri Sri Tattva Chyawanprash , Sri Sri Tattva Immugen) for Screening inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike: ACE2 interaction.

The study found, Kabasura Kudineer tablets of Sri Sri Tattva was the strongest inhibitor (84 per cent) of Spike glycoprotein in coronavirus strains, in restricting entry of virus into cells in invitro studies. Another clinical study was carried out at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru to evaluate the effect of AYUSH medicines in management of COVID-19, where AYUSH including Kabasura Kudineer medicines were administered as add-on therapy for patients with mild symptoms.

The study found that use of AYUSH interventions as an add-on therapy did not negatively impact the clinical outcomes in COVID-19. With not a single adverse event, the trial confirmed the safety and tolerability of AYUSH medicines including Sri Sri Tattva Kabasura Kudineer tablets, Shakti Drops and Turmeric plus tablets (Sri Sri Tattva proprietary medicines), for use among patients with mild symptoms. Yet another study is conducted at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute to evaluate the immune-modulating properties of herbal medicines (Amruth Tablets, Tulasi Arka, Shakti Drops and Turmeric plus tablets) as immuno-modulators among 96 health care workers stationed at COVID-19 wards. All 96 subjects received either SOC or herbal medicines with SOC in the ratio of 1:1 for a period of 14 days.

"Results showed significant improvement of clinical and laboratory parameters like immunity markers, viz. IFN-b and IFN- l and Antioxidant markers viz. Superoxide dismutase (SOD), Catalase (CAT), Malondialdehyde (MDA), Glutathione (GSH) after 14 days of treatment with Sri Sri Tattva Immunity Products along with Standard of care. Further studies can be planned to establish and will help people at large," said, Dr CR Jayanthi, Dean cum Director, BMCRI. Sri Sri Tattva will sponsor/donate 10,000 doses of Kabasura Kudineer medicine in Delhi through Ministry of AYUSH.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.

