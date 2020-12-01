Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor Company Sales in November 2020 Grows by 21%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21% registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25% recording 311,519 units in November 2020 as against 249,350 units in November 2019.

PTI | Hosur | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:28 IST
TVS Motor Company Sales in November 2020 Grows by 21%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21% registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25% recording 311,519 units in November 2020 as against 249,350 units in November 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 30% registering 247,789 units in November 2020 as against 191,222 units in November 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 26% recording 133,531 units in November 2020 as against 105,963 units in November 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 26% registering 106,196 units in November 2020 as against 84,169 units in November 2019. Exports The Company's total exports registered 74,074 units in the month of November 2020 as against 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with 63,730 units in November 2020 as against 58,128 units in November 2019. The exports were adversely affected due to the unavailability of containers and impact on operations of Chennai port on account of Cyclone Nivar in the last week of November 2020.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,190 units in November 2020 as against 17,232 units in November 2019. About TVS Motor Company We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. PWR PWR

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC proposes extending postal ballot facility for eligible overseas Indians

The Election Commission has proposed to the government to extend the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System ETPBS facility, so far available to service voters, to eligible overseas Indian voters. In a letter to the legislative secr...

World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor

The screenings for Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV have dropped by over 40-45 per cent approximately since April, just around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, as compared to previous years, said a senior doctor on Tuesday, the Wor...

Desired level of communication not happening in Indian team, says Madan Lal

By Nitin Srivastava Former India pacer and current member of the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC Madan Lal on Tuesday said that the kind of communication which is required among players and staff at the senior level is currently not happenin...

Tyre maker Maxxis India eyes 5 pc mkt share in Tamil Nadu by 2021

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Tuesday said it is looking to secure by next year 5 per cent market share of the total tyre sales in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the fastest growing markets for the company. Besides, Maxxis also plans to add 200 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020