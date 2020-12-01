The New Collection of Platinum Love Bands Celebrates the Love that Leads us to a Better Tomorrow

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Love that can weather some of the harshest storms and still maintain that special sheen is rare. Love that can guide you through some of the toughest terrains while bringing you closer to your loved ones is precious. When love leads, distance stands no chance. With love by your side, hurdles are overcome, challenges are met with resilience. The past few months stand testament to this power of love. Every couple has been through their own unique tests. For some, being together 24/7 came with its own hiccups, while others yearned for just that one warm hug from their special someone. While some worried about the vulnerability they felt, others were concerned about the fragility of their loved ones. Varying levels of work-from-home & going back to work presented its own share of trials too. However, it was during these trying times, that love led couples to rediscover the real meaning of togetherness & redefine what it encompassed. Love that is strong in the face of an unprecedented crisis such as this pandemic, and empowers couples to believe that, together, they can overcome any and all obstacles, is truly one that counts. A love this rare deserves a metal as rare and unique – Platinum. Born of the stars, and brought to Earth when a meteorite crashed into the planet over 2 billion years ago, platinum shines in its values of rarity, strength, & stays unchanged through the passage of time.

As couples stand their ground bravely facing challenges that were unimaginable a while back, it calls for a fitting tribute – a marker that is just as pure and resilient as this love that has withstood the test of time. Platinum love bands have always stood for love, reflecting values of a love that is modern, progressive, and one that mirrors qualities like mutuality, respect, appreciation, and friendship. This journey has extended to our times now. Platinum Days of Love by Platinum Guild India has launched a new collection of exquisitely crafted Platinum Love Bands as a tribute to couples who have displayed values of strength, resilience, patience, and optimism through some really dark times. Even when separated by miles, couples have been each other’s loudest cheerleaders, in the face of many hurdles, doubts, fears, & anxieties. They have refused to come undone, facing it all resolutely, and holding each other close after every fall! This new collection is a humble marker of this love. It’s a reminder of what they stand for as a couple.

Each set of love bands pays tribute to the unique journey of the one who adorns it. While the design narrative includes geometric designs, delicate markings, intricate patterns, clean lines, and hints of precious stones and two-toned pieces, the storytelling celebrates the couple’s unique relationship journey. They are symbolic of a rare love that will always lead the way to a better tomorrow! Here are a few of our favourite picks and the meaning behind those designs: Choosing to be each other’s pillar of support, the solid parallel lines in these Platinum Love Bands are a testament to how you two stay strong besides each other, emerging resilient from every storm. These Platinum Love Bands with solitaire centres and geometric indents emulate your love that acts as a guiding force, steering you to a brighter future.

The parallel ridged patterns in these Platinum Love Bands are a reminder of how you match each other at every step. With unfailing support you make any journey seem so easy. The collection is available here: www.platinumdaysoflove.com.

Facebook: @PlatinumDaysOfLove Instagram: @platinumdaysoflove About Platinum Guild International (PGI) Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry. Purity Assurance Program PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery. A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

Image 1: Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love Image 2: Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love Image 3: Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love