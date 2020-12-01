Left Menu
Development News Edition

Castrol India appoints Deepesh Baxi as CFO, whole time director

Baxi, who is currently Financial Controller for Castrol’s businesses globally will take up the role and join the Board on January 1, 2021, Castrol India said in a release. Joshi will move to another leadership position in bp after having served Castrol India for seven years as CFO and Wholetime Director, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:40 IST
Castrol India appoints Deepesh Baxi as CFO, whole time director
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lubricant maker Castrol India on Tuesday named Deepesh Baxi as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Whole Time Director, replacing Rashmi Joshi, who will be stepping down from her current position on December 31. Baxi, who is currently Financial Controller for Castrol's businesses globally will take up the role and join the Board on January 1, 2021, Castrol India said in a release.

Joshi will move to another leadership position in bp after having served Castrol India for seven years as CFO and Wholetime Director, it added. The two officials will work together between now and the end of December to ensure a seamless transition, Castrol India said.

"Rashmi has played a key leadership role offering financial stewardship and strategic insights to the business as it undertook several successful transitions during her tenure as CFO. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Rashmi for all she has done for Castrol India and extend a warm welcome to Deepesh," said Castrol India Chairman R Gopalakrishnan. A chartered accountant with over two decades of industry and consulting experience, Baxi has spent the last 18 years in various roles within bp. He has worked in international markets including UK and Asia Pacific in several leadership roles spanning across finance, strategy, M&A, planning, audit, risk and compliance as well as business transformation, according to the release.

"Having worked with Rashmi for close to a year now, I value her financial expertise, strategic guidance and commitment to strengthen the financial health of the business. I wish her success in her new role and look forward to working with Deepesh who will bring his rich, cross-cultural global experience to lead the strategic financial agenda for Castrol India," said Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality plunged to severe level in Ghaziabad, while it remained very poor across Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data provided by a government agency on Tuesday. The presence of pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 al...

Delhi HC adjourns to Jan 4 application to allow withdrawal from PMC Bank for emergencies

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned to January 4 an application seeking directions to include all financial emergencies arising out of the necessity from education, marriage and other genuine financial needs as grounds for depositors ...

Lanka's highest court rejects petitions from Muslims against COVID-19 cremations

Sri Lankas Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by members of the Muslim community against the governments regulation that makes cremations mandatory for COVID-related deaths. Some 12 petitioners had challenged the official ga...

"The processes are painfully bureaucratic", says KAM on multiple levies in Kenya

Staggered by COVID-19 the business in Kenya is reeling due to multiple levies and taxes applied by national and county governments, said Kenya Association of Manufacturers KAM, according to a report by The Star. The charges reportedly inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020