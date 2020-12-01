Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC launches India's first 100 Octane petrol

Launching the fuel, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said XP100 premium petrol will initially be available at select outlet of IOC in 10 cities -- Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. The fuel is manufactured at IOC's Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh and supplied at select petrol pumps, he said. Octane ratings are measures of fuel stability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:24 IST
IOC launches India's first 100 Octane petrol
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday launched the nation's first 100 Octane petrol, helping India join a select league of nations globally that have such superior quality fuel. Launching the fuel, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said XP100 premium petrol will initially be available at select outlet of IOC in 10 cities -- Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. The fuel is manufactured at IOC's Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh and supplied at select petrol pumps, he said.

Octane ratings are measures of fuel stability. It is a measure of a fuel's ability to avoid knock. Knock occurs when fuel is prematurely ignited in the engine's cylinder, which degrades efficiency and can be damaging to the engine. The higher the octane number, the more resistant the petrol mixture is to knock. Worldwide, 100 Octane petrol has a niche market for luxury vehicles that demand high performance and is available only in six countries of USA, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia and Israel. At most retail stations, three octane grade are offered, 87 (regular), 89 (mid-grade) and 91-94 (premium).

Pradhan said Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had recently launched Octane 99 and now IOC has come to the market with XP100. "This is a testimony to India's technological prowess and manufacturing it within our refineries is a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," he said.

Previously, the nation leapfrogged from BS-IV (Euro-IV) emission compliant fuel to BS-VI from April 1 this year. "This was done by upgrading refineries at an investment of Rs 30,000 crore. And today we are joining the elite group with XP100," he said.

IOC plans to roll out XP100 premium grade petrol in the second phase in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kolkata.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday accused China of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and said Washington would offer rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions...

OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook

The OPEC oil producers cartel was to push ahead with a new round of discussions on Tuesday about how much oil to pump next year as countries wrestled over whether to extend production cuts to support prices depressed by the pandemic. Member...

Talks with farmers good, fourth round of talks on Dec 3, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was good and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The minister told the media after Tuesdays talks that...

Facebook-backed digital coin Libra renamed Diem in quest for approval

Facebook-backed cryptocurrency Libra has been rebranded Diem in a renewed effort to gain regulatory approval by stressing the projects independence.Plans for Libra, first floated by Facebook last year, were slimmed-down in April after regul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020