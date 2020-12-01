Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB to provide USD 563 mn loan for power projects in UP, Meghalaya

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 430 million multi-tranche financing facility (MFF) to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh in India, it said in a release. Besides, ADB has also signed a USD 132.8 million loan to strengthen and modernise the distribution network and improve the quality of power supplied to households, industries, and businesses in Meghalaya, it said in a separate release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:49 IST
ADB to provide USD 563 mn loan for power projects in UP, Meghalaya

Multi-lateral funding agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it will provide loan of USD 562.8 million (about Rs 4,143 crore) for power projects in Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 430 million multi-tranche financing facility (MFF) to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh in India, it said in a release.

Besides, ADB has also signed a USD 132.8 million loan to strengthen and modernise the distribution network and improve the quality of power supplied to households, industries, and businesses in Meghalaya, it said in a separate release. The Uttar Pradesh Power Distribution Network Rehabilitation Project will improve the efficiency and sustainability of power supply in the state. The project is estimated to benefit 70 million people in 46,000 rural villages, ADB said.

It will also finance the construction of a parallel network of 11-kilovolt feeders with a total length of 17,000 km to separate the distribution of electricity between residential consumers and agriculture consumers. This will facilitate the use of solar energy to meet the agriculture demand, increase in electricity supply duration to rural residential consumers, and energy and water conservation. In addition, the project will improve the gender inclusivity, corporate governance, and financial management capacity of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). "Reliable and sustainable power distribution and service is an important aspect to India’s growth and development. This project fully supports the Government of India's vision of 'Power for All' in a sustainable and inclusive way in the largest and one of the poorest states in India," said ADB Principal Energy Specialist for South Asia Pradeep Perera. Existing rural power distribution networks will be upgraded to enable the provision of reliable supply to customers in rural Uttar Pradesh in a financially sustainable manner, he said. ADB said the MFF is complemented by a USD 2 million technical assistance (TA) grant from the ADB TA Special Fund and the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction to strengthen the gender inclusivity and institutional capacity building of Uttar Pradesh power sector. The TA will pilot test innovative bill collection strategies involving rural women self-help groups, pilot test gender-sensitive workplace practices, provide capacity building for improved financial management, gender-inclusive workplace practices, and strengthen project management and safeguard compliance capacity of UPPCL.

The funding to Meghalaya will be used for construction of 23 sub-stations; renovate and modernise 45 sub-stations, including provision of control room equipment and protection systems. Also, it will install and upgrade 2,214 km of distribution lines and associated facilities covering three out of the six circles in the state. Installation of smart metres will benefit about 1,80,000 households, ADB said.

The loan will be supplemented by a USD 2 million grant from ADB Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction. The project will help develop a distribution sector road map and a financial road map for the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL). These road maps will strengthen the capacity of MePDCL to operate and manage the distribution networks, said the Manila-headquartered global funding body.

It said though Meghalaya has achieved 100 per cent electrification, remote rural areas in the state suffer from frequent power interruptions due to overloaded distribution networks and sub-stations that use outdated technology, resulting in high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses. The Government of India and the state government of Meghalaya embarked on a joint 24x7 Power for All Meghalaya initiative to provide uninterrupted, quality, reliable, and affordable power supply to all electricity consumers, ADB said..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face his former club Paris St Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday despite the furore over his social media post.Cavani is the subject of...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday accused China of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and said Washington would offer rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions...

OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook

The OPEC oil producers cartel was to push ahead with a new round of discussions on Tuesday about how much oil to pump next year as countries wrestled over whether to extend production cuts to support prices depressed by the pandemic. Member...

Talks with farmers good, fourth round of talks on Dec 3, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was good and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The minister told the media after Tuesdays talks that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020