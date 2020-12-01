Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lay-offs at Hong Kong TV station stoke new concerns over media freedom

A Hong Kong television station said on Tuesday about 100 staff were "affected" by a shake-up as it seeks to remain competitive in a challenging economic environment, a move that has re-ignited worries over media freedom in China's freest city. Local media said 40 workers had been laid off from i-Cable, including the entire team from the station's award-winning investigative section, News Lancet.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:20 IST
Lay-offs at Hong Kong TV station stoke new concerns over media freedom

A Hong Kong television station said on Tuesday about 100 staff were "affected" by a shake-up as it seeks to remain competitive in a challenging economic environment, a move that has re-ignited worries over media freedom in China's freest city.

Local media said 40 workers had been laid off from i-Cable, including the entire team from the station's award-winning investigative section, News Lancet. i-Cable told Reuters the restructure "does not have anything to do with media censorship".

"In the face of daunting challenges, the group has devoted to adopting various measures to explore new business opportunities for competitiveness enhancement and sustainable development," the station said in a statement, adding that about 100 positions among the group's 1,300 staff would be affected. "Under this circumstance, after a comprehensive review, it was unavoidable for the group to carry out an organizational restructure of various departments."

The pay TV station did not say how many had been sacked. Wong Lai-ping, deputy chief of the station's China News team, which covers human rights on the mainland and reported from Wuhan province on the coronavirus outbreak, told reporters she was among those laid off. Ten other members of the team had resigned in protest against the lay-offs, she added.

i-Cable journalists told Reuters the lay-offs had prompted the heads of the station's China News, Hong Kong General News, Finance News and Editing desk to resign. Yau Ting-leung, 22, a journalist from the News Lancet segment who said he was fired after about six months with the company, said he was sceptical of the reason behind the decision.

"It's definitely media censorship. It's a pity they sacked the entire team. There aren't many TV investigative news programmes in Hong Kong," Yau said. The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including freedom of speech. Protesters who took to the streets for months last year complain that Communist Party rulers in Beijing are whittling away at those freedoms, a charge Beijing denies.

The Hong Kong Journalists' Association said it was watching the situation closely as media have already come under pressure in the wake of a new national security law introduced by Beijing on June 30. "This time the whole 'News Lancet' team of Cable News was laid off and the team has often reported against/on the police or the regime in the past year," HKJA said in a statement.

i-Cable was founded in 1993 and is now owned by David Chiu, chairman and CEO of Far East Consortium. (Reporting By Sharon Tam, Jessie Pang; Yanni Chow; Clare Jim, Donny Kwok, Joyce Zhou; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MLC C P Yogeshwar will be 100 per cent inducted as Minister:CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar will be 100 per cent made Minister during the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet, even as a section within the party are opposed to it. Yogeshwar...

Etrio launches leasing plans for electric cargo 3-wheeler Touro

Electric vehicle start-up Etrio on Tuesday said its recently launched electric cargo three-wheeler Touro can now be acquired on lease rentals, starting at Rs 7,000 per month. The Hyderabad-based company entered the e-three-wheeler space wit...

Tata Motors vehicle sales up 21 pc to 49,650 units in Nov

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales domestic and international grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales increased 26 per cent to ...

From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases

Facebook Incs independent Oversight Board announced on Tuesday the first six cases where it could overrule the social media companys decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.The board, which Facebook created in respo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020