Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru accounts for biggest share of user base: Stack Overflow

"Over 100 million people visit our public platform every month...Traffic from India represents approximately 15 per cent of that number; and Bengaluru, India is the city with the highest number of Stack Overflow users in the world...we hope to convert many of the Indian developers and technologists who know and love Stack Overflow to be customers of Stack Overflow for Teams," Chandrasekar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:45 IST
Bengaluru accounts for biggest share of user base: Stack Overflow

Stack Overflow, a platform for developers, on Tuesday said about 15 per cent of the visits on its public platform are from India, and Bengaluru accounts for the largest share of its global user base. Stack Overflow, which has formed a strategic partnership with Times Bridge to bring its 'Stack Overflow for Teams' to the Indian market, said it is hopeful of converting many Indian developers and technologists to be customers of the new product being launched here.

Times Bridge is the global investment and partnership arm of the Times Group. "With over 3 million software developers working in India, it's the largest market for developers after the US. India also has the highest number of Stack Overflow's public platform users, but we have no teams customers in the region," Stack Overflow Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Chandrasekar told PTI. The Times Bridge team will help promote and sell 'Teams' to India's large number of rapidly growing enterprises and the developers and technologists working in India, he added.

Times Bridge will also be Stack Overflow's sales partner in India and will introduce the Teams product to enterprises across sectors, including IT/ITES, Consumer Tech, Telecom, BFSI, and Consultancies among others. "Over 100 million people visit our public platform every month...Traffic from India represents approximately 15 per cent of that number; and Bengaluru, India is the city with the highest number of Stack Overflow users in the world...we hope to convert many of the Indian developers and technologists who know and love Stack Overflow to be customers of Stack Overflow for Teams," Chandrasekar said. He, however, declined to comment on revenue targets from the Indian market.

Stack Overflow employs close to 300 people. The company generated USD 70 million in revenue in 2019 and the 'Teams' product is rapidly growing (doubled in 2019). Stack Overflow has over two lakh paid users. The company, which has raised a total funding of USD 153 million, had announced its series E round of USD 85 million in July that saw participation from Times Bridge. This was led by GIC with participation from Silver Lake Waterman and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, and Union Square Ventures (USV). Chandrasekar said the partnership with Times Bridge will enable Stack Overflow to launch, scale and expand its reach in India.

The SaaS market in India is growing at 30 per cent CAGR, having touched USD 3.5 billion in revenue by financial year 2020, the company said citing Nasscom data..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring in...

US STOCKS- S&P 500, Nasdaq start December at peak on vaccine optimism

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon and better-than-expected factory data from China bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery. Investors are closely following upd...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' N.Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Speaking to Washingtons Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020