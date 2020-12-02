Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on vaccine optimism

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes jumped to record highs on Tuesday, with investors betting a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon, and more confident about a speedy economic recovery following upbeat Chinese factory data. Investors are closely following updates on a handful of vaccine candidates as well as the start of global shipments as drugmakers submit paperwork for regulatory approvals.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:22 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on vaccine optimism

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes jumped to record highs on Tuesday, with investors betting a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon, and more confident about a speedy economic recovery following upbeat Chinese factory data.

Investors are closely following updates on a handful of vaccine candidates as well as the start of global shipments as drugmakers submit paperwork for regulatory approvals. Pfizer Inc gained about 3% after the drugmaker and Germany's BioNTech SE sought emergency approval of their vaccine candidate from the European regulator.

The partners are neck-and-neck with rival Moderna Inc , which also applied for emergency approval from the European regulator. Its stock tumbled 9%, receding from a record high the day before. "There is this optimism about what it means as we see news around vaccines emerge," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"As we look toward a health solution, we could be sitting on a coiled spring of economic activity, but it could take a while for it to be unleashed." Earlier in the day, global equities got a boost from data that showed China's factory activity in November increased at its fastest pace in a decade. Several other countries also reported sharp upticks in factory activity.

In the United States, a slowdown in manufacturing activity for the month failed to discourage investors. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with communication services jumping 2.4% and leading gains.

Investors were also focused on remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Senate Banking Committee, where they agreed on the need for more aid for small businesses. Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were due to speak about COVID-19 relief and government funding, which expires this month.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a months-long deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, airlines and other industries during the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.92% at 29,910.46 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.42% at 3,673.05.

The Nasdaq Composite added 1.55% to 12,387.57. All three main stock indexes gained more than 10% in November.

Also in Tuesday's session, Zoom Video Communications Inc tumbled 15% after warning its gross margins would remain under pressure going into 2021. Tesla Inc rose 2.4% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would add one of Wall Street's most valuable companies to the S&P 500 index all at once on Dec. 21, rather than in two chunks.

Micron Technology Inc advanced 5.5% as the chipmaker increased its revenue, gross margin and earnings forecast for the first quarter. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.55-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 175 new highs and seven new lows. (Additional reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Hungarian politician says he was present at busted Brussels lockdown party

A senior politician from Hungarys ruling party said he had been present at a house party in Belgium that was broken up by Brussels police last Friday for breaching lockdown rules but denied taking drugs.Jozsef Szajer, a leading light in Pri...

Cricket-Malan one short of ton as England secure series whitewash

Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 99 as England impressively chased down an imposing target to beat South Africa by nine wickets at Newlands on Tuesday and complete a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series.South Africa elected to bat...

Senate Republicans vetting COVID-19 relief that Trump would sign

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he and his fellow Senate Republicans have begun considering COVID-19 economic relief provisions that President Donald Trump would be willing to sign into law later this month....

England faces regional COVID-19 restrictions despite lawmaker rebellion

Parliament approved a system of regional COVID-19 restrictions for England on Tuesday despite a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnsons own party which underlined growing unhappiness at his handling of the pandemic. More than 40 of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020