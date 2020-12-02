Equity indices open flat, Sensex down by 48 points

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday with Sensex down by 48.30 points and Nifty down by 2.90 points.

At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 48.30 points or 0.11 per cent at 44,607.14.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,106.15, at 9:17 am, down by 2.90 points or 0.02 per cent.