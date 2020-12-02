Equity indices open flat, Sensex down by 48 points

Left Menu
Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday with Sensex down by 48.30 points and Nifty down by 2.90 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 48.30 points or 0.11 per cent at 44,607.14.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,106.15, at 9:17 am, down by 2.90 points or 0.02 per cent.

