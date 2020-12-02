Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commuters stage 'rail roko' over change in local train timings

The Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday announced to restore from December 3 the timings of four special suburban locals, that are currently being run for emergency services staff, to their original schedules which were effective before the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force in March. Currently, the first local train from Dahanu in Palghar district is departing at 4.40 am and reaching Churchgate in south Mumbai at 7.04 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:40 IST
Commuters stage 'rail roko' over change in local train timings

Train movement on the Western Railway's suburban network here was disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday after commuters sat on tracks at some stations in neighbouring Palghar district to protest against the change in schedule of an early morning local train, GRP officials said. The Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday announced to restore from December 3 the timings of four special suburban locals, that are currently being run for emergency services staff, to their original schedules which were effective before the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force in March.

Currently, the first local train from Dahanu in Palghar district is departing at 4.40 am and reaching Churchgate in south Mumbai at 7.04 am. As per the restored timings to come in effect from Thursday, the train will leave from Dahanu at 5.40 am and reach Andheri in western suburbs at 7.34 am.

Upset over the change in timings, some commuters started a 'rail roko' agitation at Palghar station and sat on tracks there around 5.15 am on Wednesday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. A number of commuters also staged similar protests at Kelve and Safale stations in Palghar district around 5.30 am, the official said.

Train movement later resumed after the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel RPF removed the agitating commuters from the tracks, he said. The agitation at Palghar station ended around 5.45 am and at the other two stations it ended at 6.30 am, he added.

WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said train services on the suburban network are normal now. He said the Western Railway has just decided to restore the special suburban services to their original timings which were effective before the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are reviewing the demand of passengers, but we have just restored the original timetable of Dahanu locals and haven't made any change in the timetable," he said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...

Sports News Roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs; Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Knee to keep Celtics Walker out until JanuaryBoston Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee and wont return until the first week of January at the earli...

Coimbatore Start-up, Solavio Labs, incubated at AIC Raise, Selected into Canadian Government Accelerator Program

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu India, December 2 ANIPRNewswire Solavio labs, a start-up incubated at AIC Raise www.aicraise.com incubator, has been selected for acceleration in the 2020 winter cohort by a Canadian accelerator, Energia Ventures. Th...

"Our new parliament will be a symbol of our commitment".says Emmerson Mnangagwa

With the construction of the new parliament building Zimbabwe is on the crest of greatness said Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to a report by The Herald.The new building being the epitome of the Second Republic is a democratic commitment and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020