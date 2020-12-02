Eighteen killed in separate accidents in UP

At least 18 people were killed in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. While eight people were killed in Kaushambi, three were killed in Shravasti, two each in Unnao and Jalaun and three in Chitrakoot, they said.

In Kaushambi, eight people were killed when a sand-laden truck overturned on a stationary SUV in Kada Dham area of the district on Wednesday, police said. The victims were returning to Shahjadpur after attending a wedding ceremony in Deviganj in the district when the accident took place.

Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, said the bodies were taken out of the vehicle with the help of gas cutters and sent for postmortem. Two girls travelling in the SUV managed to come out the window, police said, adding that they sustained minor injuries.

The truck driver is absconding and police is trying to trace him. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed the local administration to provide all possible help to family members of the victims. In Shravasti, three people, including two women, were killed in a collision between two vehicles.

In Unnao, two people were on Wednesday killed and as many injured when a car collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Guluapur village here, police said. In the accident, two people were killed on the spot, police said.

All of them were going to Gorakhpur from Gurugram, they said adding bodies have been sent for postmortem. In Jalaun, a woman and her son died when two bikes collided in Kuthaundh area on Tuesday.

In three separate incidents in Chitrakoot, three persons were killed on Tuesday.