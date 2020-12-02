Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says will not kill Phase 1 trade deal with China immediately -NYT

Joe Biden will not immediately cancel the Phase 1 trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports, the New York Times on Wednesday quoted the U.S. president-elect as saying. In an interview with Times columnist Thomas Friedman that gave clues to how the new administration will proceed on foreign policy, Biden said his top priority was getting a generous stimulus package through Congress, even before he takes power.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:47 IST
Biden says will not kill Phase 1 trade deal with China immediately -NYT

Joe Biden will not immediately cancel the Phase 1 trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports, the New York Times on Wednesday quoted the U.S. president-elect as saying.

In an interview with Times columnist Thomas Friedman that gave clues to how the new administration will proceed on foreign policy, Biden said his top priority was getting a generous stimulus package through Congress, even before he takes power. This week Reuters reported that Trump was eyeing more steps to box Biden into hardline positions on Beijing, backed by the anti-China sentiment in Congress that has often unnerved financial markets in the past four years.

"I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options," President-elect Biden told Friedman. Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices," such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies to corporations" and forcing "tech transfers" from U.S. companies to Chinese counterparts.

But he also stressed the need to develop a bipartisan consensus at home and focus government efforts on investments in research and development, infrastructure and education that would allow companies to compete better with Chinese rivals. "I want to make sure we're going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Biden said.

"The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our — or at least what used to be our — allies on the same page." Under the Phase 1 agreement signed this year, China agreed to increase purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion over 2020 and 2021.

The deal also left in place 25% tariffs on a $250-billion array of Chinese industrial goods and components used by U.S. manufacturers, and China's retaliatory levies on more than $100 billion in U.S. goods. On Iran, Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if Biden lifted sanctions, adding that could be done swiftly with "three executive orders". "In consultation with our allies and partners, we’re going to engage in negotiations and follow-on agreements to tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile program," Biden added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership for Aerospace Engineering in India

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Rolls-Royce, one of the worlds leading aerospace and defence technology companies, and Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, signed a strategic pa...

Pakistan starts fuel loading in 1,100MW Chinese-assisted nuclear power plant in Karachi

Pakistan has started loading fuel to its Chinese-assisted 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi for testing in run-up to its commercial operations in April 2021, according to a media report on Wednesday. The fuel loading for the newly buil...

Chandigarh Police use water cannons as Punjab Youth Congress workers jump barricades to march to Haryana CM M L Khattar's home over farm laws.

Chandigarh Police use water cannons as Punjab Youth Congress workers jump barricades to march to Haryana CM M L Khattars home over farm laws....

Iran's president rejects bill that would boost enrichment

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday rejected a bill approved by parliament that would have suspended UN inspections and boosted uranium enrichment, saying it was harmful to diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020