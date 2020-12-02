Ujala Cygnus Group partners with Kulwanti Hospital for expansion

Healthcare provider Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Kulwanti Hospital in Kanpur to operate a 70-bed super-speciality hospital in the city, as part of its plans to expand presence in Tier II and Tier III cities. The hospital will be rebranded as Ujala Cygnus Kulwanti Hospital and will be upgraded by adding secondary and tertiary care facilities, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said in a statement.

"We are planning to convert the existing Kulwanti Hospital to a super-speciality hospital with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities...This move will help us improve the availability of secondary and tertiary care to the large population in Kanpur and adjoining areas," Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals Founder and Director Shuchin Bajaj said. Ujala Cygnus Group of hospitals currently operates 13 hospitals having a total of 1,300 beds across India.