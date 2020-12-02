Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIP inflow rises for first time in 7 months in Oct; tally reaches to Rs 55,627 cr in Apr-Oct

This was the first increase in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows since March this year. With the latest figures, the inflow through the route had reached to Rs 55,627 crore in the first eight months of the current financial year 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:20 IST
SIP inflow rises for first time in 7 months in Oct; tally reaches to Rs 55,627 cr in Apr-Oct

After six months of continuous decline, investment in mutual funds through SIPs rose to Rs 7,800 crore in October indicating a return to normalisation for the retail investor. However, the increase in SIP numbers "may induce many to profit booking, as we are seeing in November equity flow preliminary numbers", said Gautam Kalia, head (investment solutions) at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The industry raised Rs 7,800 crore through the SIP route last month, compared with Rs 7,788 crore garnered in September, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed. This was the first increase in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows since March this year.

With the latest figures, the inflow through the route had reached to Rs 55,627 crore in the first eight months of the current financial year 2020-21. "While the month-on-month increase is marginal, it may be an indication to a return to normalisation for the retail investor.

"The recent spurt in equity markets may also instil more confidence in retail investors who will see their SIP investments show higher returns in their statements," Kalia said. Considering the fact that economy is slowly reviving and job market is also reaching pre-COVID-19 levels gradually, FYERS Head (Research) Gopal Kavalireddi said investors are resuming their investments, which was either paused due to paucity of funds or withdrawn to meet expense.

Further, fund collection through SIP was Rs 7,791 crore in August, Rs 7,831 crore in July, it dropped below the Rs 8,000-crore mark in June to Rs 7,917 crore. It was at Rs 8,123 crore in May, Rs 8,376 crore in April and Rs 8,641 crore in March. A total of 11.27 lakh SIPs were registered in October, while 7.87 lakh were discontinued or whose tenure completed, taking the net addition to 3.4 lakh for the month.

Currently, mutual funds have over 3.37 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian mutual fund schemes. SIP is an investment plan offered by mutual funds, wherein one can invest a fixed amount.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, as technology and healthcare stocks dropped tracking mainland markets with investors taking a pause after a rally fuelled by upbeat factory data. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Cricket-England's Malan attains highest ever T20 batting rating

Englands Dawid Malan has notched up the highest-ever rating for a batsman in the mens Twenty20 International rankings after topping the scoring charts against South Africa, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday. The 33-year-ol...

The Family Man Season 2 release postponed, Samantha Akkineni’s opinions revealed

When will The Family Man Season 2 premiere The release date for second season is yet to be released but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the imminent season.Filming of The Family Man Season 2 is reportedly accomp...

Tennis-Australian Open to start on Feb. 8, players can train during quarantine - reports

Next years Australian Open could be pushed back to a Feb. 8-21 window and players would be allowed to train outside their hotel rooms during quarantine, Australian media reported on Wednesday. Tennis Australia has been in talks with the Vic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020