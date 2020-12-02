Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDP growth to enter positive territory in Q4: Niti VC

In an interview to PTI, Kumar also said the Centre's new agriculture reform laws are aimed at increasing the income of farmers and the present agitation was a result of misunderstanding and miscommunication which need to be removed. "The second quarter GDP figure (contraction of 7.5 per cent) reflects that the economy is coming out of this pandemic-induced degrowth phase and my expectation is that in the third quarter, we will achieve the same level of economic activity as the year ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:30 IST
GDP growth to enter positive territory in Q4: Niti VC

The Indian economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced degrowth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. In an interview to PTI, Kumar also said the Centre's new agriculture reform laws are aimed at increasing the income of farmers and the present agitation was a result of misunderstanding and miscommunication which need to be removed.

"The second quarter GDP figure (contraction of 7.5 per cent) reflects that the economy is coming out of this pandemic-induced degrowth phase and my expectation is that in the third quarter, we will achieve the same level of economic activity as the year ago period. "And the fourth quarter will show a small but positive growth over the previous year because the government has used this period for ushering in many structural reforms and some more are in the pipeline," he said.          Kumar noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented negative impact on economic activities, but this was completely in the nature of a natural disaster and not related to the regular economic cycle.

"Therefore, it is quite irrelevant to talk about the economy being in a technical recession," he emphasised. India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.  The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had shrunk by a massive 23.9 per cent in the first quarter as the COVID-19 lockdown pummelled economic activity. Replying to a question on protests by farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, against the Centre's agriculture reform laws, Kumar said there is need to recognise that the new farm laws have been well received all over the country.

"The three farm laws were clearly intended to improve farmers' ability to increase their income and they give greater freedom and liberty to sell, where they like and to whom they like. "...the present agitation is most likely a result of miscommunication and some misunderstanding which needs to be removed," he opined.

Talks between the Centre and agitating farmer unions remained inconclusive on Tuesday. The two sides will now meet again on Thursday, while support from more quarters poured in for the thousands of protesters camping at Delhi borders. The farmer unions rejected the government's offer to set up a committee to look into issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met.

On September 27, President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the three farm bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss plough ahead with skiing despite neighbours' fears

Swiss ski resorts are ploughing ahead with preparations for the year-end holiday season despite pressure from neighbouring Italy, France and Germany to shut until the latest coronavirus wave passes. Health Minister Alain Berset has proposed...

India beat Australia by 13 runs in third and final ODI in Canberra. Series ends 2-1 in favour of home team.

India beat Australia by 13 runs in third and final ODI in Canberra. Series ends 2-1 in favour of home team....

Hall wins runoff to briefly fill seat of late Rep John Lewis

Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall won a special runoff election for a brief term in Congress and will succeed the late civil rights legend John Lewis. The 49-year-old Hall defeated fellow Democrat Robert Franklin, 66, on Tuesda...

Plastic industry seeks setting up regulatory body to curb undue profiteering in petchem industry

Plastic manufacturers and processors have urged the government to constitute a regulatory authority to curb undue profiteering in the petrochemicals industry that has left the plastic processing sector on the verge of complete collapse. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020