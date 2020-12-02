Left Menu
i-exceed sees increased adoption of digital onboarding in Corporate Banking

We live in one of those times, where the old saying about decades where nothing happens and weeks where decades happen can't be any truer.

02-12-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): We live in one of those times, where the old saying about decades where nothing happens and weeks where decades happen can't be any truer. The banking landscape has undergone dramatic changes over the last few months with a focus on customer experience in a digital-only world. i-exceed's Appzillon Digital Banking platform enables banks to move to a mobile-first strategy and helps them accelerate their digital transformations.

The Appzillon platform helps banks accelerate their corporate client origination processes with an end-to-end on-boarding platform. The solution provides banks' clients and sales teams with a simple and intuitive platform that handles the entire lifecycle of the onboarding journey from origination to fulfillment. Digitizing the client experience

While most banks offer some kind of self-service onboarding solutions for consumers, very few banks offer similar products to their business and corporate clients. With corporate banking, the solution needs to be flexible and agile to be able to support complex regulatory requirements, smart workflows and different data requirements. Appzillon's micro-app based architecture provides a highly flexible and configurable platform that lets banks manage the entire lifecycle of their product origination process. The Appzillon Corporate Banking Solution offers a simplified user experience, comes with local adaptors for most major markets and has built-in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for documentation and verification.

"As our clients increasingly look to new technologies to digitize their operations and gain efficiencies, the need for a banking partner to match their pace is critical. This solution will help Citi deliver a digital end-to-end client onboarding journey for our clients, helping them to achieve operational efficiencies in a digital-first world," said Tapodyuti Bose, Global Head of Digital Channels and Data at Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions. Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank (AGTB) Limited, the world's first digital trade bank based in U.A.E., uses Appzillon Digital Banking Platform for its Corporate Digital Onboarding & Corporate Digital Banking.

"As the world's first digital trade bank, we are committed to deliver a superior digital onboarding solution with functionally rich user experience for our corporate clients to service their daily needs. This solution not only allows us the agility to move quickly but also enables us to keep pace with the new advancements in the digital landscape," said Amit Garg, CEO, Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank (AGTB) Limited. "Banks like Citi and AGTB are at the forefront of digital transformation. It is a great testament to Appzillon's strength as a multi-experience platform and its ability to scale that provided value to them. We are very excited and proud to be part of this effort and help them continue to enhance bank's customer experiences," said Sundar Sundararajan, Co-founder and CEO of i-exceed.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

