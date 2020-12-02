Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's COVID-19 vaccine approval meets international standards - regulator

"We have been able to authorise the supply of this vaccine using provisions under European law, which exist until (Jan. 1).

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:12 IST
UK's COVID-19 vaccine approval meets international standards - regulator
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's medical regulator assessed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine according to international standards and within the provisions of European law, its chief executive said on Wednesday. "The way in which the MHRA has worked is equivalent to all international standards," June Raine said.

Asked about whether Britain's departure from the European Union earlier this year had affected the speed of the authorisation, Raine said that the regulator had used provisions of European law, which apply until the end of the year when a Brexit transition period ends. "We have been able to authorise the supply of this vaccine using provisions under European law, which exist until (Jan. 1). Our progress has been totally dependent on the availability of data in our rolling review and the rigorous assessment and independent advice we have received," Raine said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Man stripped, paraded naked over dispute; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market here in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday follow...

Playing in I-League has been life-changing: Real Kashmir's Danish Farooq

Real Kashmir FC midfielder Danish Farooq feels that the experience of playing in the I-League has been life-changing. Real Kashmir FC are preparing for their third season in the I-League and Farooq will be a key player for them in the upcom...

#MeToo: "Plead truth as my defence" in defamation complaint by Akbar, Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Wednesday that she pleaded truth as her defence in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar. She told the court that her disclosure about alleged sexu...

Swiss plough ahead with skiing despite neighbours' fears

Swiss ski resorts are ploughing ahead with preparations for the year-end holiday season despite pressure from neighbouring Italy, France and Germany to shut until the latest coronavirus wave passes. Health Minister Alain Berset has proposed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020