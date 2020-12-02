Left Menu
Nissan Motor unveils compact SUV 'Magnite' at Rs 4.99 lakh in Chennai

Nissan Motor regional manager Arun Prasad and area manager-sales Prabhu Bakthavachalam, Autorelli Nissan CEO Neha Chopra, formally unveiled the car at an event in Chennai on Wednesday. "The all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan's global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology and Japanese engineering.

Updated: 02-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:24 IST
Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI): Japanese automaker Nissan Motor India on Wednesday unveiled Magnite marking its entry into the compact sports utility vehicle segment at a price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). Nissan Motor regional manager Arun Prasad and area manager-sales Prabhu Bakthavachalam, Autorelli Nissan CEO Neha Chopra, formally unveiled the car at an event in Chennai on Wednesday.

"The all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan's global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology and Japanese engineering. We are proud to launch it in Chennai", Prasad said. The base variant of Magnite MT 1.0 litre XE is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh while top-end XV PRE CVT 1 litre at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).

The Nissan Magnite equipped with HRA0 TURBO 1 litre delivers 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. The HRA0 TURBO engine is available with Manual 5-speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox variant.

The HRA0 TURBO engine borrows 'the mirror bore cylinder coating technology'from Nissan GT-R reducing the resistance inside the engine, cutting weight, improving heat management and combustion delivering smooth acceleration and efficient fuel use, a company statement said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI.

