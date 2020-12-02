Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to be commissioned by next year end or by early 2022:Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla

Kochi, Dec 2 (PTI)The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), which has entered final phase of its construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited here, will be commissioned by next year end or by early 2022, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief,Southern Naval Command, said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:23 IST
Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to be commissioned by next year end or by early 2022:Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), which has entered final phase of its construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited here, will be commissioned by next year-end or by early 2022, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, said on Wednesday. "By the end of next year (2021) or maybe by early 2022 she will be definitely commissioned," the Vice Admiral told a press conference here.

Addressing the media onboard INSShardul at Naval Base, he saidsea trials of the IAC are planned in the first half of next year,while improved flight operations on the aircraft carrier are expected to be carried out in the second half. Basin Trials (testing of the ship machinery and equipment in floating conditions before the sea trials) of the aircraft carrier were successfully conducted at CSL on Monday.

The Navy has said the IAC project is a true example of Atmanirbhar Bharat with close to 75 percent of the material and equipment onboard being indigenous.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland signs contract for 45 mln coronavirus vaccine doses, PM says

Poland has signed a contract for 45 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which will be free, Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.Poland has signed the required contracts. We have ordered 45 million doses with companies li...

How can he do such low-level politics? Arvind Kerjriwal slams Amarinder Singh

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, over his allegations that Delhi Chief Minister had passed the three farm laws in Delhi. Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that Ive pa...

Sri Lanka evacuates thousands as Cyclone Burevi nears

Sri Lanka evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast where tropical cyclone Burevi, packing winds of up to 90 kph 56 mph, is expected to hit the island nation late on Wednesday. The cyclone is likely to damage coastal buildings an...

BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be sent by plane or ferry to UK - exec

BioNTech will send the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with Pfizer in temperature-controlled boxes to Britain by ferry or plane, a senior executive said on Wednesday, as it prepares to deliver the shots in the next few days.Chief business...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020