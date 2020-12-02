Left Menu
Commuters stage 'rail roko' over change in local train timetable

In the evening, the Western Railway announced that it had canceled the change in the schedule. The WR on Tuesday announced that it will restore from December 3 the original -- pre-COVID-19 outbreak -- schedule of four special suburban locals currently being run for emergency services.

Train movement on the Western Railway's suburban network here was disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday after commuters sat on tracks in neighbouring Palghar district to protest a planned change in the schedule of an early morning train, GRP officials said. In the evening, the Western Railway announced that it had canceled the change in the schedule.

The WR on Tuesday announced that it will restore from December 3 the original -- pre-COVID-19 outbreak -- schedule of four special suburban locals currently being run for emergency services. Currently, the first local train from Dahanu in Palghar district departs at 4.40 am and reaches Churchgate in south Mumbai at 7.04 am.

As per the restored schedule, it was to leave at 5.40 am and reach Andheri in western suburbs at 7.34 am. Upset over the change, some commuters started a 'rail roko' agitation at Palghar station and sat on tracks around 5.15 am, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Commuters also staged similar protests at Kelve and Safale stations in Palghar district around 5.30 am. The train movement later resumed after the GRP and Railway Protection Force personnel removed the agitating commuters from the tracks, he said.

The agitation at Palghar station ended around 5.45 am and at the other two stations it ended at 6.30 am, he added. Later in the evening, the WR said in a statement that the decision to restore earlier schedule has been canceled.

"The EMU services scheduled to depart from Dahanu Road station at 4.40 am to Churchgate for essential staff & permitted categories will continue to run," it said..

