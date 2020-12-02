Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU tells Brexit negotiator: don't let deadline force bad trade deal

"An agreement needs to be reached within very few days if (the European) Council and Parliament are to complete their respective procedures before the end of the transition period." Britain has repeatedly said it wants to secure a trade deal as quickly as possible but not on any terms.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 23:28 IST
EU tells Brexit negotiator: don't let deadline force bad trade deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator told member states' envoys on Wednesday negotiations on a trade deal with Britain were reaching "a make-or-break moment", and they urged him not to be rushed into an unsatisfactory agreement. Four diplomats told Reuters after a briefing by Michel Barnier that the talks remained snagged - as they have been for months - on fishing rights in British waters, ensuring fair competition guarantees and ways to solve future disputes.

"He said the coming days will be decisive," said a senior EU diplomat who took part in the briefing, just over four weeks before the end-of-year deadline for a deal to avoid what could be an economically damaging divorce. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat said Barnier did not specify a date by which an agreement must be clinched, but time will be needed for all 27 member states and the European Parliament to approve it before Dec. 31.

"Swift progress is of the essence," David McAllister, who chairs a Brexit group in the European Parliament, said on Twitter. "An agreement needs to be reached within very few days if (the European) Council and Parliament are to complete their respective procedures before the end of the transition period." Britain has repeatedly said it wants to secure a trade deal as quickly as possible but not on any terms. Finance minister Rishi Sunak again called for "a constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides" so "we can get there".

Britain formally left the EU on Jan. 31 after 47 years of membership but then entered a transition period under which EU laws apply until the end of this year to give citizens and businesses time to adapt. EU rules for the internal market and the EU Customs Union will not apply to Britain from Jan. 1.

Failure to secure a trade deal would snarl borders, spook financial markets and disrupt delicate supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond, just as countries grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. "DON'T RUSH"

Both sides say they want a trade deal but have so far failed to bridge the differences. There is a lingering lack of trust since the British government introduced legislation that ministers admitted would breach the previous divorce agreement. A spokesman for Johnson said the government stood by the contentious clauses in that legislation, the Internal Market Bill, which it says is necessary for unfettered trade between the four nations of the United Kingdom next year.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned Britain that if its finance bill, expected to be introduced to parliament next week, also breaches the Withdrawal Agreement, it would be taken as a signal that London does not want a deal. But there are signs of movement, with the EU signalling it might accept Britain's demand for annual negotiations on fisheries if the bloc could have longer-term guarantees on the general size of the catch for member states.

Any changes to this arrangement could trigger a review of the whole EU-UK economic relationship. Another senior EU diplomat said several member states would rather see negotiations continue past the end of the transition phase even if that means a brief "no deal" period.

"We need to continue negotiating as long as needed. We cannot sacrifice long-term interests because of short-term timetable issues," the envoy said after Barnier's briefing. "There is a worry that because of this pressure of time there is a temptation to rush. We told him: don't do that."

The first diplomat said there was no discussion at the meeting of ambassadors of negotiating past Dec. 31. A British government official said London would not agree to extending the transition period with the EU, and Britain has repeatedly ruled out any extension to the talks into next year. London blames the EU for the impasse at talks.

A third EU diplomat said it was still unclear whether negotiators could bridge the gaps on the three main sticking points but some member states were becoming "a bit jittery".

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain...

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela opposition discussing scaling back interim government, sources say

Venezuelas opposition is discussing scaling back the interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaido that has won diplomatic recognition by dozens of countries that disavowed President Nicolas Maduro, nine legislators told Reuters.Guaid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020