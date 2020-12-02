Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St muted as stimulus hopes collide with dismal private jobs data

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump supported a proposal put forth by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell though it was unclear the relief measure would pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also expressed hope that a deal could be reached "in the next few days." Underscoring the need for fiscal stimulus, data showed private payrolls increased less than expected in November, likely as soaring new infections and business restrictions hampered the labor market's recovery. The more crucial jobs report is due on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 23:35 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St muted as stimulus hopes collide with dismal private jobs data
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes lost their momentum on Wednesday as investor sentiment was divided between optimism stemming from a potential coronavirus fiscal package and COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs and a bleak private jobs report. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump supported a proposal put forth by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell though it was unclear the relief measure would pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also expressed hope that a deal could be reached "in the next few days." Underscoring the need for fiscal stimulus, data showed private payrolls increased less than expected in November, likely as soaring new infections and business restrictions hampered the labor market's recovery.

The more crucial jobs report is due on Friday. "It reminds investors that we do have some tough times ahead before we get to normal," said Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.

"But I don't think this is signifying a protracted downturn. Markets continue to run based on the positive news we've seen on vaccines and how forward ahead the market is looking." Positive updates on coronavirus vaccine have helped investors raise bets on a swift economic rebound next year, powering the Wall Street's main indexes to life-highs recently.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine got the green light for use in Britain, the first Western country to approve a shot for COVID-19. Pfizer rose 3.5% and BioNTech added 6%. A rotation into value stocks continued on Wednesday with banks and energy stocks leading gains, while market leaders technology dropped 0.5%.

At 12:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.57 points or 0.09% to 29,798.35 and the S&P 500 gained 0.81 points or 0.02% to 3,663.25. The Nasdaq Composite lost 13.94 points, or 0.11%, to 12,341.16, weighed down by a 3% slide in the shares of soon-to-be an S&P 500 member Tesla Inc.

Getting a generous stimulus package through Congress is a top priority, President-elect Joe Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. He also said he would not immediately cancel the Phase 1 trade deal that President Donald Trump struck with China. The biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow was a near 8% drop in Salesforce.com Inc after it agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc in a $27.7 billion deal as it bets on an extended run for remote working.

Cloud data service provider NetApp's shares jumped 10% after it forecast third-quarter profit above expectations. Later in the day, investors will turn to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, which will give a glimpse of the state of the economy based on conversations with business contacts.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 91 new highs and nine new lows.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain...

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela opposition discussing scaling back interim government, sources say

Venezuelas opposition is discussing scaling back the interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaido that has won diplomatic recognition by dozens of countries that disavowed President Nicolas Maduro, nine legislators told Reuters.Guaid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020